The Big 12 soccer season is about halfway done, and each team is looking to solidify a spot atop the conference heading into November.
West Virginia currently leads the Big 12 with a 4-1-0 record, according to Big 12 Sports. Oklahoma State is the only team this season to beat the Mountaineers in a 2-1 double-overtime victory.
The Red Raiders lost 2-1 against West Virginia at home on Oct. 9, according to Tech Athletics.
The Mountaineers have conceded five goals and have scored 11 goals so far this season, according to Big 12 Sports. West Virginia has the third-most shots in the Big 12 with 71, while averaging 6.20 goals per game
Texas Christian University stands at second in the Big 12 with a 3-0-1 record, according to Big 12 Sports. Though the Horned Frogs have not lost a match, they tied 0-0 in double overtime against Baylor in their first match of the season.
TCU senior midfielder Yazmeen Ryan leads the Big 12 with 17 shots and averages 4.25 shots per game, according to Big 12 Sports. Ryan also leads in game-winning goals with two and has four points in total.
Oklahoma State holds a 3-1-1 in both conference play and overall after tying Baylor 0-0 and losing to Oklahoma 1-2, according to Big 12 Sports. Cowgirls’ sophomore midfielder Olyvia Dowell is behind Ryan with 20 shots in five games while averaging four shots per game.
Oklahoma State senior forward Gabriella Coleman is tied with West Virginia senior midfielder Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel for the most goals so far. Coleman has three goals in five games, according to Big 12 Sports. She also has the second-most shots on goal with nine, averaging 1.80 per game.
Kansas has a 3-1 record in the Big 12 and in four games, have three goals and two assists, according to Big 12 Sports. The Jayhawks are averaging two points per game and have a total of 34 shots with 17 of those being shots on goal.
The fifth-best record in the Big 12 is held by Baylor with a 1-1-3, according to Big 12 Sports. Though the Bears have not had more than one victory, they have the second-most shots in the conference with 73. Baylor has three goals in five games and has allowed two goals to reach the back of their net.
Freshman forward Mackenzie Anthony is the only Baylor player on the individual leader board for the Big 12, according to Big 12 Sports. Anthony has 11 shots on goal, the most in the conference, and averages 2.20 shots on goal per game.
Iowa State and Texas both hold a 2-3 record, according to Big 12 Sports. The Cyclones have four goals in five games and have 44 shots in the season. Iowa State has 13 points but has conceded six goals.
Texas has the ninth most saves in the conference with 18 in five games, according to Big 12 Sports. The Longhorns have a total of nine goals in five games and have allowed six goals this season.
Freshman forward Presley Echols has earned the most points in the Big 12 with five points in the three games she has played. Echols has two goals and one assist for Texas along with her teammate, junior midfielder Julia Grosso, who has five points in five games.
Tech is eighth in the Big 12 standings with a 0-2-2 record and has three goals in four games, according to Big 12 Sports. In those four matches, the Red Raiders have allowed five goals to be scored against them but have 20 saves this season. Tech has eight points so far this year, averaging two points per game.
Junior midfielder Charlotte Teeter is third in the conference for the most points after scoring two goals and one assist. Teeter has five points with the Red Raiders. Senior forward Kirsten Davis has 16 total shots with nine shots on goal for Tech.
The Red Raiders have five more games this season, according to Tech Athletics.
Oklahoma holds a 0-2-1 record and has only played three games, according to Big 12 Sports. The Lady Sooners have played the least amount of games among the Big 12 conference with only three completed games.
In those three games, OU has 16 saves and allowed four goals from their opponents, according to Big 12 Sports. The Lady Sooners are the only team in the Big 12 without any assists, but they have recorded two goals this season with both of those goals against the Red Raiders in the 2-2 tie earlier this season.
Kansas State is the only team that has lost every match so far this season with a 0-4 conference and overall record, according to Big 12 Sports. The Wildcats have one goal and one assist in four games along with three total points.
Kansas State has the most goals scored against them in the Big 12 with 15 goals allowed, according to Big 12 Sports. The Wildcats also have the least amount of shots in the conference with 29 shots.
The Red Raiders return to Fort Worth at 7 p.m. on Friday for their match against TCU. The match will be streamed to ESPN+ subscribers.
“All Big 12 games are so unpredictable, I mean any team can win at any moment,” sophomore defender Hannah Anderson said.
