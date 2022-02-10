The Big 12 conference has announced the ESPN network schedule for the 2022 conference baseball season. ESPN will provide coverage for 38 games from February to the conference championships in May, according to a Big 12 news release.
Consensus preseason No. 1 University of Texas was far-and-away the most scheduled Big 12 program, with 34 of the 38 games featuring the Longhorns. All but five of these games will appear on Longhorn Network, an ESPN-owned network that focuses on Texas athletics.
Nine Big 12 programs appeared on the schedule, including three Top-25 teams. Among those featured are No. 7 Oklahoma State and No. 17 TCU. Of TCU’s four broadcasts, three will come during their series against Texas in April.
Notably, No. 14 Texas Tech, which features reigning Big 12 Player of the Year Jace Jung, did not appear on the schedule. All Red Raider home games are accessible for ESPN+ subscribers on Big 12 Now, while road games can be found on Flobaseball.tv, also exclusive to subscribers.
ESPN’s increase in college baseball coverage had been long expected since Major League Baseball entered a lockout, which could potentially delay the start of the regular season. Games will be dispersed throughout the ESPN family of networks, with most appearing on ESPNU and various regional ESPN affiliates. The April 2 game between Texas and Oklahoma will broadcast on ESPN2.
Tech opens conference play on March 25 against Texas. A complete telecast schedule for all Big 12 teams can be found on the conference website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.