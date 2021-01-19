The past year, due to COVID-19 and the many protocols that come with it, it has been extremely difficult for college conferences to devise a schedule that is acceptable and ensures the health and safety for everyone involved.
Over the past couple of weeks, major college conferences have devised their plans to carry out their 2021 college baseball seasons with the majority of conferences following a normal structure which resembles past seasons.
On Tuesday, Jan. 19, the Big 12 conference followed in the footsteps of many other divisions (including P5) in carrying out a normalized schedule; they approved of a normal season structure for the 2021 season.
With the coronavirus being an ongoing problem throughout the country, there had to be some drawbacks for the upcoming college baseball season, which are necessary to the health and safety of athletes, staff, and fans.
The most notable ‘fault’ to this season is the roster change which prohibits Big 12 teams from dressing more than 30 players for both conference and non-conference matchups.
Further details concerning attendance, travel, and other protocols will be announced sometime in the near future.
With this new, yet recognizable, format being formalized and drawn out, the Red Raider baseball team, along with the rest of the Big 12, are expected to release their 2021 baseball schedule(s) in the next coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.