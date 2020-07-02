On Wednesday, the Big 12 conference released the Academic All-Rookie Team, an honor introduced in 2012 by the conference to recognize first-time student-athletes on their success in the classroom.
Each student who was nominated for the award maintained at least a cumulative 3.00 GPA after 24 hours of coursework at Tech as incoming freshmen or new, first-time students.
The Tech football program made up the majority of the honorees with 23 recipients: Landon Peterson, Caleb Durham, Cameron Cantrell, Bryce Robinson, Gabriel Lozano, Chance Cover, Blu Caylor, Trey Cleveland, CJ Zots, Jeff Whitfield, Aaron Castro, Maverick McIvor, Austin McNamara, Devin Butler, Jackson Baggett, Logan Greene, Gilbert Ibeneme, Ethan Frasier, Cole Boyd, Tyrique Matthews, Darien Boyd, Luis Jaramillo and Bryce Ramirez.
The Track and Field program followed with 21 recipients. Five of the honorees within the track program earned 4.00 grade point averages: Kale Mauritsen, Abigale Rhodes, Sarah Tackitt, Richard Taylor and Caleb Wilborn. Their fellow All-Rookie team honorees are as follows: Kevin De Lima, Safin Wills, Mattie Lovell, Luke Ray, Simone Watkins, Kailei Collins, Kyle Stifflemire, Bryce Boggs, Hannah Sanchez, Anna Griffith, Walker Hendricks, Audrey Hughes, Field Gatlin, Alfred Chawonza, Cale Kassen, Trent Nolen,
The soccer team had eight total honorees, and Penelope Mulenga, Madison White and Hannah Anderson each met and exceeded the award requirements with 4.00 grade points averages. Marisa Weichel, Nicole Mattam, Taya Lopez, Haley Smith and Macy Schultz were also named to the Academic All-Rookie Team.
Baseball had eight members on the award list, with Tyler Hamilton earning a 4.00 grade point average. Dillon Carter, Andrew Devine, Jared Cushin, Jon Barrera, Jace Jung, Nathan Rombach and John Willis were also recipients of the honors.
Softball had six student-athletes named to the Big-12 Academic All-Rookie Team: Kamryn Caldwell, Brianna Cantu, Alanna Barraza, Chloe Cobb, Payton Jackson and Tori Whilock.
The Tech volleyball program housed four members of the award: Lindsey Dodson, Lauren Dodson, Caitlin Dugan and Audrey Tuttle.
The men’s basketball team had four members as well, with Terrence Shannon, Tyreek Smith, Russel Tchewa and Clarence Nadolny earning the honors.
Alexis Tucker was the sole recipient of the award for the women’s basketball team.
For women’s golf, Abigail Van Cleave was recognized as a 4.00 grade point average holder for the program, alongside teammate Gala Dumez who was also named to the award list.
Garrett Martin and Ludvig Aaberg earned Academic All-Rookie Team honors for the men’s golf program.
The men’s tennis team had a pair of members make the list as well in Reed Collier and Connor Johnson.
Lisa Mays represented the women’s tennis program as she made the Academic All-Rookie list as well.
These 82 Tech student-athletes have shown promise not only in competition, but in the classroom as well.
