On Friday, the Big 12 announced a partnership with Virtual Care for Families to generate rapid antigen testing the day before competitions.
The Quidel Rapid Antigen tests will generate 15-minute results as well as batch testing capabilities for quick results ahead of competition, according to the Big 12.
While confirming the start of the season in August, the Big 12 also announced new policies surrounding COVID-19 precautions including three mandatory tests per week, positive test isolation periods and a minimum player count in the case of multiple positive tests team-wide.
The 15-minute rapid testing adopted by the Big 12 is the latest development in ensuring a safe start to the 2020 football season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.