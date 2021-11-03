The Texas Tech men’s basketball team will kick off Big 12 conference play 3 p.m. Jan.1, 2022 against Oklahoma State in the United Supermarkets Arena.
The Red Raiders will host Kansas on 3 p.m. Saturday Jan 8, 2022, at the United Supermarkets Arena. Kansas finished first in the Big 12 Coaches Poll, receiving eight of ten first place votes, according to Big 12 Sports.
Tech will travel to Waco to take on the reigning national champion, Baylor, 6 p.m. Jan. 11, 2022.
Tech will take on Kansas again 8 p.m. Monday Jan. 24, 2022, before hosting Texas 8 p.m. Feb. 1, 2022, at the United Supermarkets Arena. The game against Texas will be the return for former head coach Chris Beard after he left for Austin over the summer.
The Red Raiders will go on a brief road trip to West Virginia and Oklahoma before returning home to host Texas Christian 3 p.m. Feb. 12, 2022.
Baylor will travel to Lubbock 8 p.m. Wednesday Feb. 16, 2022, to close out the season series against the Red Raiders at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Tech will travel to Austin to take on the Longhorns 11:30 a.m. Saturday Feb. 19, 2022.
The Red Raiders will host Oklahoma 7 p.m. Tuesday Feb. 22, 2022, at the United Supermarkets Arena before hosting Kansas State on senior day 8 p.m. Monday Feb. 28, 2022.
Tech will close its Big 12 and regular season schedule against Oklahoma State 2 p.m. March 5, 2022, in Stillwater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.