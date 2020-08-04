On Monday evening, the Big 12 Board of Directors confirmed that teams within the conference would adopt a nine-plus-one schedule for the upcoming 2020 season. This means that teams will play nine conference games and one non-conference home football game.
Although the foundation of the season was created, there are many questions that will need to be answered in the coming weeks regarding a specific start date, crowd size and other gameday factors. However, according to the Big 12, several solutions will be found in the coming weeks, with the start date most likely to be “between mid- to late-September”, per the conference.
The Big 12 was the final Power Five school to decide its rebranded scheduling as a result of the pandemic; in addition, alongside the ACC, the Big 12 was one of two schools to add the singular non-conference contest.
Bob Bowlsby, the commissioner of the Big 12, said the new system allows for a lot of scheduling flexibility, a necessary asset in these uncertain times.
"We believe this change provides the best opportunity going forward," he said, according to the conference. "However, we will undoubtedly need to be flexible as we progress through the season in order to combat the challenges that lie ahead."
As for Tech, two of its three non-conference games have already been canceled due to conference rescheduling: the Sep. 19 Pac-12 conference matchup against Arizona and the Sep. 12 Southwestern Athletic Conference game against Alabama State.
The final non-conference game left on the Red Raider schedule is an away matchup against UTEP scheduled for Sep. 5. However, due to the home-only mandate for the non-conference matchup as stated by the Big 12, this game could be in question.
With less than a month remaining to get a definitive football season intact, leagues around the nation are working to find the safest way to resume college sports in the fall.
