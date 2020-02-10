Texas Tech baseball’s redshirt sophomore RHP Clayton Beeter was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Stopper of the Year Award preseason watch list on Monday.
The Stopper of the Year Award is annually given to the nation’s top closer/reliever in Division I baseball, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Beeter was one of 70 pitchers to make the watch list.
Beeter is coming off of his freshman season where he struck out 40 batters in 20.2 innings pitched, according to Tech Athletics. He also ranked third in the Big 12 last year with eight saves. Beeter will look to improve upon his 3.48 ERA last season, being one of Tech’s more reliable relievers.
Being named to the watch list, Beeter is one of three pitchers from the Big 12 to be recognized, according to the release.
Beeter and the Red Raiders will open their season on Friday against Houston Baptist at 1 p.m. at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. This will be the first of four home games over the weekend, including a doubleheader on Saturday.
