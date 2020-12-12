The Red Raiders wrapped up a victory against Texas A&M – Corpus Christi 77-57. The win was head coach Chris Beard's 100th while at the helm of the basketball program.
On Saturday, no. 17 Texas Tech defeated Texas A&M – Corpus Christi 77-57 inside of Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.
This was head coach Chris Beard’s one-hundredth win as Texas Tech’s head coach.
Tech started the game off hot, establishing a 13-3 lead by the 12-minute mark. They went on a 9-0 during that time as senior forward Marcus Santos-Silva started the game off strong.
Santos-Silva had five points and two blocks in his first seven minutes.
The Tech offense slowed down a bit after that run, making only two of their last 12 field goals from the field at the under eight-minutes media timeout. This allowed the Islanders to go on a 6-0 run.
The Tech defense was able to respond quickly by suffocating the Islanders’ offense. The Red Raiders forced six turnovers over a three-and-a-half-minute span, allowing them to go on an 11-0 run.
Freshman guard Micah Peavy had eight first half points and two steals as the Metroplex native started the game off aggressive. Peavy would go on to finish the game with 12 points and five boards.
The forced turnovers continued to be the cornerstone of Tech’s first half defense. The Islanders committed 13 turnovers in the first half that led to 13 points. This allowed Tech to go into the break with a 33-21 lead.
Junior guard Mac McClung struggled a bit from the field in the first half, starting the game 0-6. He still impacted the game on the defensive end of the floor, forcing three steals.
Junior guard Kyler Edwards led Tech in scoring at the break with nine points. He also had a pair of rebounds and assists.
The Red Raiders picked their offense up right back where it left off in the first half, beginning the second on an 8-0 run.
McClung was able to break his drought early, scoring five points in the first four minutes of the second half.
Tech continued to outpace the Islanders, outscoring them 18-12 at the under-12 minutes media timeout.
The Red Raiders continued to pull away from the Islanders, leading 60-38 with less than eight minutes left in the game.
As the game approached its end, Tech’s offense began to cool off a bit. The Red Raiders had made only one of their last 10 shots near the four-minute mark.
Despite ending the game cooled-off, the Tech offense was too much for the Islanders to overcome. Tech would go on to win the game 77-57.
Santos-Silva was everywhere on the court in this game, getting himself involved in what felt like every possession with tip-outs and hustle plays on defense. Tech’s singular senior would go on to finish the game with 12 points and six rebounds.
McClung was also able to find ways to contribute to offense despite a rough 2-10 shooting day. He finished the game with five points, four rebounds and six assists.
Sophomore guard Terrence Shannon Jr., who missed his last game due to an ankle injury, finished as the game’s leading scorer. He had 15 points to go along with seven rebounds and two assists.
The Red Raiders will now turn their focus to conference play, as they will take on No. 5 Kansas on Dec. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.