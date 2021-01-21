In a season presenting challenges and obstacles college basketball teams have never had to face, things had been relatively smooth for the Texas Tech men’s basketball team.
The Red Raiders have not had to pause team activities due to COVID-19 cases, a rarity for many programs. Tech has played 15 games so far this season and have only suffered one lost game.
The cancellation of the Big East/Big 12 Battle was not due to an outbreak, but rather “coronavirus concerns from St. John’s University”, as was stated by Tech Athletics in a press release.
Yet after one of the more difficult weeks of the season, where the Red Raiders had to face two top-five ranked opponents back-to-back, Tech suddenly had their next two games against TCU and Iowa State postponed.
“I have no idea who we play, [or] when we play next,” head coach Chris Beard said in a mid-week media availability. “The schedule is changing by the minute.”
To deal with the sudden changes in the schedule, some previously set principles in the Tech basketball program have helped the team adjust.
“Well, it's been a challenge. We prepare for things like this. We expect the unexpected,” Beard said on dealing with the sudden changes.
“We tell our players live where your feet are less control we can control. We could not control those games being canceled this week. We can only control what we can control.”
As it stands right now, the Red Raiders next game will be against West Virginia on Monday, Jan. 25. This would be a nine-day layoff from when Tech last played.
“We’ve gotten some rest this week, which is always valuable this time of year,” Beard said on the extended layoff. “We've had some chances to work on our team . . . I don't know how the players feel about that, but as coaches, we love to be able to practice during the year to get better.”
Beard mentioned during the media availability that there was a chance the team would play a Saturday game, but those plans didn’t solidify.
The Red Raiders haven’t had a period of rest like this so far this season, but have played teams that had.
“In the adversity, there's not always going to be a level playing field,” Beard said on how COVID-19 is affecting scheduling. “You know, like when we got Baylor at home the other day, and they had not had a game that week . . . I think it's an advantage.”
With this rest period, Beard reassured that it would be used to reenergize and develop his team.
“I do think from a coaching and playing standpoint, anytime you can get some rest, anytime you get some more practices, it's an undeniable positive, no doubt about it,” Beard said on the period without games.
As the season continues on, more schedule changes are not only possible, but likely. For the Red Raiders, these obstacles have been planned for. As Tech continues to play through their Big 12 schedule, that plan will continue to be relied upon during adversity.
“When we got that first game canceled in the Big 12, we we just took a deep breath and we executed our plan,” Beard said on how his team responded to the adversity. “Our plan was just to immediately start working on ourselves a little bit, get a little rest and then get back to work.
