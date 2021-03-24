The Texas Tech men’s basketball team’s season has officially come to a close after a second round loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
The Red Raiders finished the season with an 18-11 overall record and a 9-8 record in conference play. They reached their third straight NCAA Tournament appearance, but failed to make it the Sweet 16 for the first time in those three years.
Each of Tech’s 11 losses came against teams ranked No. 4 or higher in their NCAA Tournament bracket.
“I’m proud of my players, I wish from a coaching standpoint there was something I could do to just help them,” head coach Chris Beard said following the game against Arkansas. “I love my players. I’m really proud of them, and I thought we had a lot of courage.”
Though this season did not end in a championship, Beard has built a program at Tech that consistently ranks among the top in the country. Beard has won nine NCAA tournament games in his four years coaching the Red Raiders.
In 2019, Beard led Tech to an NCAA Tournament Championship for the first time in school history after winning their first Big 12 Title in school history as well.
Beard was awarded after the 2019 season for the Red Raiders’ March Madness run, agreeing to a six-year extension to stay in Lubbock for around $5 million a year, making him the third highest paid coach in college basketball at the time.
A strong connection to West Texas funnels to Beard’s players.
“These guys, they made our city so proud,” Beard said. “I love those guys in that locker room.”
Tech’s leading scorer for the 2020-21 season was junior guard Mac McClung, who transferred to Lubbock after two years with the Georgetown Hoyas. In his lone year with the Red Raiders, McClung averaged 15.5 points per game while averaging just over thirty minutes, according to Tech Athletics.
McClung is one of the most aggressive players in driving to the rim, causing him to lead the team in free throws made (107) as well as points.
On the other hand, however, his aggressive play also caused him to lead the team in turnovers, with his 54 being thirteen more than the player responsible for the second most on the roster (Marcus Santos-Silva).
McClung failed to reach the NCAA tournament at Georgetown, and transferred to Lubbock in search of his first March Madness tournament. Before Tech’s first round matchup with Utah State, McClung expressed his thanks for getting his first chance at a NCAA Tournament title.
“I’m just thankful for the opportunity, from the coaching staff and everyone,” he said. “I’ve been imagining this moment for a really long time now so I’m glad it’s here, hopefully all the work and preparation will pay off.”
McClung averaged 12.5 points in the tournament, and he deferred the playmaking role to junior guard Kyler Edwards, who led Tech in assists on the season with 81 total and 2.8 per game, according to Tech Athletics.
Edwards not only led the team in assists, but also in three pointers made on average (1.9 per game) and total (56), according to ESPN. Edwards also had the highest shooting percentage from three (41.8 percent) among players who attempted more than ten all season.
In the Red Raiders’ second round loss to Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament, Tech’s sophomore guard Terrance Shannon Jr. scored 20 points, good for most on the Red Raiders team and enough to tie Arkansas’ Justin Smith for most in the game.
Shannon was Tech’s runner-up in scoring this year behind McClung, with a total of 360 points this season while averaging 12.9 points per game, according to Tech Athletics.
Shannon’s play has earned him a flurry of conference and national awards .
In his most recent season, a spot on the All-Big 12 Third Team. Earlier, a Julius Erving Award Finalist as well as making the Big 12 All-Freshman Team in 2020.
However, with Shannon and McClung potentially leaving Tech for the NBA, the Red Raiders might look toward the future.
According to 247Sports, only one 2021 prospect has signed his letter of intent to join the Red Raiders so far, that being 6-foot-6-inch forward Jaylon Tyson from Plano. Tyson is the fourth-best prospect in the 2021 class and was given a four-star rating.
A long off-season full of decisions, transfers and team improvements await the Red Raiders, all to fulfill the overall goal of reaching a national championship once again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.