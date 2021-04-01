The University of Texas at Austin has hired Texas Tech’s head men's basketball coach Chris Beard as their new head coach, according to Jeff Goodman via Twitter. Beard will replace Shaka Smart as the team’s head coach after he recently took a job at Marquette.
The Longhorns made their offer to Beard late last night, according to Kirk Bohls.
Beard went 112-55 in his five-year career with the Red Raiders. He took Tech to the NCAA Tournament in three out of five seasons, including a national championship appearance in 2019.
Beard will leave Tech with many coaching accomplishments under his belt.
