The Texas Tech volleyball team was lost to No. 1 Baylor in Waco on Saturday.
As the Red Raiders took on the number one ranked team in the country, Baylor had a perfect 15-0 record heading into the match, according to Baylor Athletics. Along with their perfect record, the Bears also had allowed opponents to win just two sets combined throughout the season. The Bears won 28-straight sets entering the match against the Red Raiders.
Baylor extended its streak to 31-straight sets as the Bears beat Tech in three sets by scores of 25-19, 25-21, and 25-19.
Senior Emily Hill reached two career milestones in Saturday’s match against the Bears as she recorded her 1,000th dig and 1,500th kill, according to Tech Athletics. Hill mentioned how getting her 1,000th career dig was a personal goal of hers heading into the season.
Junior Allison White posted six kills on a .417 hitting percentage and recorded four blocks, according to ESPN. Sophomore setter Alex Kirby also filled the stat sheet recording four kills, 27 assists, seven digs and three blocks.
Baylor’s Hannah Lockin, who leads the nation in assists per set according to NCAA stats, posted a double-double with 37 assists and 10 digs. Her outside hitters Yossiana Pressley and Shelly Stafford sought to make Lockin’s sets into points as they combined for 22 kills in the match.
The Red Raiders are now 14-7 this season with a 4-3 conference record. They will host Oklahoma at 1 p.m. on Oct. 26. Tech is now right behind Oklahoma in the Big 12 standings as the Red Raiders look to regain third place in the conference.
