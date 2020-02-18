In their second match of the season, the Texas Tech women's basketball team hosted #2 ranked Baylor on Tuesday. The Lady Raiders suffered a 77-62 loss.
With Baylor defeating Tech, the Lady Bears' head coach Kim Mulkey secured her 600th win. Mulkey became the fastest Division I head coach to reach 600 wins, including men's coaches as well.
Coming into the game against Baylor, the Lady Raiders had a 4-8 conference record and a 15-8 record overall. The Lady Bears were sitting atop the conference with a 12-0 record in Big 12 play and a 23-1 record on the season.
The Lady Raiders’ starting lineup remained the same as their previous game, with junior guard Lexi Gordon, junior guard Sydney Goodson, sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr, junior guard Andrayah Adams and senior forward Brittany Brewer.
Baylor came out of the gates shooting extremely efficiently from the field. Just a few minutes into the game they had only missed two out of eight shots.
The Lady Raiders replied less efficiently, but still made important field goals. Tech, however, was having trouble getting it going from beyond the arc. Halfway through the first quarter, they were 1-7 from three.
Lexi Gordon was getting it done on both ends early on. With the quarter winding down, she had two key three-pointers and eight points to keep the Lady Raiders in the game. Throughout the contest, Gordon was a viable and efficient option that helped Tech out tremendously. She finished with 17 points on 50 percent field-goal shooting.
On the last Tech offensive possession of the quarter, Brewer got fouled on a three-point shot. She went on to knock down all three of her free throws to tie the game up at 20 apiece.
On the other end, Baylor took two trips to the free-throw line at the end of the quarter and made three out of four of their attempts to give them a 23-20 lead going into the second period.
At the end of one, Baylor was shooting 50 percent from the field but had yet to convert a single three.
Brewer began the second quarter by scoring an and-one under the basket. She missed the free throw, however, Baylor still held a one-point lead. She then came down on the following possession and drilled a turnaround jump shot. She went on to score once again and put the Lady Raiders on a 6-0 run by herself. Her scoring outburst gave the Lady Raiders a one-point lead.
Baylor responded with a pair of inside baskets to give them the lead right back. The Lady Raiders were struggling with the interior size of Baylor all evening in terms of scoring; however,
Tech was team rebounding and boxing out extremely effectively. Both teams were split at 17 rebounds apiece halfway through the second period.
After a two-minute scoring drought, Tech called a timeout to regroup. Baylor came out of the break and hit a quick three, which Goodson responded to with a three of her own.
Although Baylor was efficient from the field, they were turning the ball over a lot. Some, in part, can be credited to the sloppy offense, but the defense of Tech was forcing a lot of them as well.
On the last offensive possession of the half for Tech, Carr received a pass off of an offensive rebound from freshman guard Alexis Tucker and drained a three.
On defense, the Lady Raiders stopped Baylor and as a result, were down two points going into the third period.
At the half, both teams' statistics were relatively even. Both were struggling from beyond the arc and the rebounding totals were about the same. The only disparity was Baylor, who was shooting 50 percent from the field, was more efficient than Tech, who was shooting 37 percent from the field.
The third quarter began with both teams trading baskets. A layup on one end by Baylor guard Juicy Landrum which was followed on a floater by Carr.
Gordon and Carr continued scoring with back-to-back threes which gave the Lady Raiders a two-point lead.
Despite the size of Baylor, Brewer was battling on the inside and getting to her spots. She had a number of both offensive and defensive rebounds that kept Tech possessions alive. She made one in particular halfway through the second quarter to keep the Lady Raiders ahead.
The Tech offense was clicking on all cylinders against a top tier Baylor defense through three quarters.
A trip to the free-throw line tied the game up for Baylor, who had been down for a while heading into the final stretch of the third quarter.
Adams gave Tech the lead again with a jump shot, but it was shortly followed by a layup by Baylor.
With the quarter winding down, the game headed into the final frame with both teams tied at 52 points apiece.
The Lady Bears started the fourth period with a three-pointer that gave them a three-point lead. They went on to go on a 6-0 run to give them their largest lead of the game to that point. Brewer responded with a much-needed basket to break a scoring drought and put a dent in the Baylor momentum.
Shortly after, Tech slipped into a two-minute scoring drought. Fourth-quarter scoring has been an Achilles heel for the Lady Raiders all season, and they were trying to combat the trend.
On defense, there was a series of miscommunications that led to wide-open Baylor layups that ultimately gave them their largest lead of the game to that point, nine, halfway through the final quarter.
Brewer broke the drought with a pair of made free throws. She came down a possession later and made a turnaround jumper. Brewer was integral to keeping the game close down the stretch and finished the game with a 19-point double-double to go along with five blocks against the Lady Bears, but it wasn’t enough.
Both teams lived at the line down the stretch of the game. The Lady Bears did not mind going down that route as it left it difficult for Tech to spark a scoring run.
The Lady Raiders could not get their offense going at the end of the game and couldn’t stop the interior presence of Baylor on the other end. The offense of Tech in the final stretch of games has haunted them in the latter half of the season. Against Baylor, they did not score for the final four minutes of regulation and only scored 10 points all quarter.
Defensively, Baylor had its highest-scoring quarter of the game with 25 points.
Ultimately, Tech fell to the Lady Bears in regulation.
