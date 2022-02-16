Texas Tech’s softball and baseball teams’ 2022 seasons will be officially underway this weekend.
The softball team looks to improve on a 3-1 start with a strong showing at the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational from Feb. 17-20.
Meanwhile, the baseball season kicks off with the State Farm College Baseball Showdown from Friday, Feb. 18 through Sunday, Feb. 20, where the Red Raiders will play the University of Michigan, Auburn University and the University of Arizona.
Tim Tadlock is entering his 10th season as the head baseball coach of his alma mater. The two-time National Coach of the Year has led Tech to four College World Series appearances and coached 59 Red Raiders into MLB Draft Picks, according to Tech Athletics.
Head softball coach Sami Ward just finished her first first full-length offseason with the Red Raiders after leaving her alma mater, Loyola Marymount, in October before the 2021 season.
“I just think we have more experience going into this year than we had previously. I mean, we got hired really late in the game and things are moving pretty quickly,” Ward said. “But we’ve just been able to create relationships and get to know each other.”
After five years at Loyola Marymount that included being named the West Coast Conference Coach of the Year following the 2016, 2018 and 2019 seasons, Ward led the Red Raiders to a 21-26 overall record in her first season at Tech.
Ward’s first season finished by going 2-1 at the Big 12 Championship, defeating No. 10 Texas in the third place game.
Over the offseason, Tech added 13 newcomers including seven freshmen and six transfers. Half of Tech’s incoming transfers came from Loyola-Marymount, where they played under Ward in 2020.
“From the outside in, that’s what people see right away,” Ward said of the abundance of new faces. “But since we’ve had the whole Fall together and stuff we don’t see it that way. We’re Texas Tech softball. It’s not a separation of transfers, newcomers and returners. This is us.”
The Red Raiders have fewer players returning from last season (11) than they do newcomers, but Ward said those returners share the same goal.
“Everyone that returned to the program, they all brought into the fact that they wanna build this thing and build a real foundation and work together,” Ward said. “We want to do this thing the right way. We want to win championships but we want to build it so it’s sustainable.”
According to Tech Athletics, Tadlock has led the Red Raiders to three Big 12 titles. The first came in 2016, when Tadlock was named Big 12 Coach of the Year, and then Tech repeated as conference champions the following two seasons.
Last season, Tech’s opening weekend consisted of playing (and losing to) three teams ranked in the top-10 in the College Baseball Showdown.The Red Raiders then won 14 in a row and finished 39-17, earning a No. 8 national seed in the NCAA tournament.
Tech hosted a regional for the fifth-straight year in 2021 and advanced to host a Super Regional for the third time in the last five seasons. Tech lost in the Super Regional to Stanford University, ending a 4-0 win streak in such series previously, according to Tech Athletics.
Tadlock has coached Tech’s baseball team for nine seasons — posting a 336-165 record in that time — and received a lifetime contract after the 2021 season, according to Tech’s director of athletics Kirby Hocutt’s Twitter.
On Jan. 20 it was announced that 2022 season tickets sold out for the eighth-consecutive season with more than 2,750 season tickets already having been sold, according to Tech Athletics.
Noting the support Tech’s basketball team has received from the Red Raider fanbase, Tadlock said he’s eager to see it root on his team.
“We absolutely welcome all that support over here at Rip Griffin Park,” Tadlock said. “We love to see ‘em and our guys love to play in front of ‘em.”
Aside from a lifetime contract, Tadlock has received help from Hocutt and Tech’s President Lawrence Schovanec in other ways, including a team facility expansion at Rip Griffin Park as part of the Campaign for Fearless Champions.
“Everyone that’s come through the program deserves everything they’re getting,” Tadlock said. “We’re very appreciative of the support we get. Kirby and Dr. Schovanec do a great job of giving us support to have success and that shows in that facility.”
Tadlock was a two-year starting shortstop for the Red Raiders and played for Tech in it’s first 40-win season in 1991, according to Tech Athletics.
Ward was a pitcher and utility player when she played for her alma mater LMU, where she still ranks in the top 10 in hits (192), home runs (29), pitching appearances (110), wins (42) and complete games (30).
Ward and Tadlock’s playing and coaching careers may have been different, but their dedication to the game led them both to head coaching positions wearing scarlet and black.
