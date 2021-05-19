The NCAA has announced that the fan capacities for the upcoming baseball and softball postseasons will be set by local and state guidelines, according to Kendall Rogers’ Twitter.
Based on each state's guidelines, the NCAA will allow for 100 percent capacity, and will not require masks to be worn during the games.
A release from the NCAA stated the following: “The effectiveness and prevalence of vaccinations in our country have allowed the Medical Advisory Group to provide this guidance that has a tremendous impact on student-athletes, coaches and fans attending NCAA championships,”
This announcement comes one week before Tech baseball will head to the playoffs.
The Red Raiders will be competing in the Big 12 Championships in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma starting on May 25th through May 30th.
