Sophomore outfielder Dru Baker has won his second consecutive Big 12 Player of the Week award after another strong weekend performance.
He went 10-14 in three starts against South Florida over the weekend from the no. 3 hole in the lineup. It was the first full series for Baker batting from that spot after leading off for the Red Raider offense most of the season.
His batting average is up to .442 percent on the season, good for second in the conference behind only Oklahoma’s Tyler Hardman who is batting .478 percent, according to Baseball-reference.com.
Furthermore, he leads the conference in runs scored with 32 while ranking second in hits with 42 and third in on base percentage with a .518 percentage.
Baker has become the first player in the conference to win this award in back-to-back weeks since 2016.
Baker and the Red Raiders will be in Manhattan, Kansas this weekend to take on the K-State Wildcats in a three-game set.
All of those games will be streamed on ESPN+.
