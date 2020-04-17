Texas Tech forward Brittany Brewer will continue her basketball career at the professional level after being drafted by the Atlanta Dream with the 17th overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft on Friday, marking the first Lady Raider to be drafted in 14 years. Despite her departure, Brewer left an everlasting mark on Tech’s women’s basketball program in her four years as a Lady Raider.
Brewer arrived at Tech in 2016 after having a successful high school career, being ranked the No. 97 national prospect in her class. She then lived up to the hype her freshman season, being named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team while also making the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team for her work in the classroom. Brewer was the third Lady Raider in program history to be named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.
As a freshman, Brewer appeared in 31 games, averaging 22.3 minutes per game. While being named a starter in 17 games, Brewer averaged 5.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Along with her production on the offensive end, Brewer recorded a team-leading 53 blocks, highlighted by a five-block outing against Texas A&M.
With a year of collegiate experience under her belt, Brewer averaged slightly fewer minutes per game with 20.2, playing in 30 total games (17 starts). Despite earning 2.1 fewer minutes, the sophomore put up an average of 9.5 points and five rebounds per game on 49 percent shooting from the field. As Brewer’s scoring increased by 3.7 points per game, she also set a career-high in scoring with a 25-point game against UMass-Lowell.
Along with her increased scoring in her second season with Tech, Brewer continued to anchor the team defensively with a team-leading 38 blocks. She also ranked second on the team with 150 rebounds, with a career-high 13 rebounds against Kansas State. Aside from the work she put in on the court, her performance in the classroom resulted in Brewer being named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team and Academic All-Big 12 First Team.
After her first two seasons as a Lady Raider, Brewer had a breakout junior season, starting all 31 games she appeared in. While recording 31 minutes per game, Brewer averaged 16.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. Her shooting percentage continued to increase as she made 52.8 percent of her shots from the field, ranking fourth in the Big 12 Conference.
Despite playing two seasons of basketball, Brewer attempted a three-pointer for the first time in her career as a junior. She then went on to record 34 three-pointers made as a junior, contributing to her 516 points scored. Along with her offensive output, Brewer recorded a career-high 71 blocks, leading the Big 12 and ranking in the Top 25 nationally.
As Brewer recorded 13 double-doubles in her junior season, Brewer’s efforts were recognized on Jan. 21, 2019 after she averaged 25 points and 11 rebounds per game the previous week, leading to her being named the Big 12 Player of the Week. As this was her first Big 12 Player of the Week honor, Brewer was also named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention for her work on the court. Like her first two years in Lubbock, Brewer continued to excel academically, being named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team, Google Cloud CoSIDA Academic All-America First Team and Google Cloud CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team.
Following her successful junior season, Brewer looked to finish her collegiate career strong as she entered her last season of eligibility. After starting in every game, averaging 31.5 minutes per game, Brewer put up 16.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.4 blocks per game. She was the only player in the nation to average at least 15 points, 10 rebounds and four blacks this season.
While Brewer’s offense helped lead the Lady Raiders to the best season since her arrival, the senior’s defense was on another level. Brewer recorded 127 blocks this season, highlighted by an NCAA-leading 16 block game against Louisiana-Monroe. Her 4.4 blocks per game led all Power Five teams.
Brewer’s block total of 127 broke the program record for blocks in a single season. Along with breaking the school record in blocks, Brewer also posted a career-high 15 double-doubles, along with a single triple-double which marked the first in 22 years. The triple-double consisted of 12 points, 14 rebounds and 16 blocks.
Her defensive output led to Brewer to being selected as a top-10 semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award. Brewer was also named a top-five finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award, an award given to the nation’s top center. After the conclusion of her collegiate career, Brewer was named to the All-Big 12 First Team, Associated Press and U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-American Honorable Mention and WBCA All-American Honorable Mention. She also was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Team Member of the Year, while also making the CoSIDA Academic All-American First Team.
With her collegiate career ending without a shot at the Big 12 or NCAA title, Brewer will look to replicate her success at the professional level in Atlanta. With the COVID-19 outbreak, the WNBA season has been postponed.
