Last month, the Lubbock City Council approved the building of an Andre Emmett Dream Court at Duran Park. The park is located at 26th Street and Kewanee Avenue.
The basketball court is in honor of Emmett, who is Texas Tech Basketball’s all-time leading scorer. Emmett was murdered in September of last year.
Over the weekend, a ribbon cutting and dedication was held for the newly finished court.
“This court will be a safe place for our youth to play basketball, develop friendships, and stay active,” Lubbock mayor Dan Pope said in a release from Tech Athletics. “Thank you again Nancy Lieberman Charities for being a catalyst for the development of young girls and boys here in Lubbock and throughout the United States.”
The ceremony included a number of well-known attendees: Dan Pope, Emmett’s mother Regina Oliver, Tech basketball head coach Chris Beard, Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt, former Red Raider basketball standout turned Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jarrett Culver along with members of his family and Basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman.
The Culver Foundation, Nancy Lieberman and Tech Athletics came together to provide the materials for the court.
This is the second dream court Nancy Liberman Charities has dedicated to Emmett, with the first being built at the Oak Cliff YMCA.
“I am so honored that our first project at The Culver Foundation is to celebrate Andre with this court,” Culver said in the release. “To be a part of this is special as my brothers and I love basketball and grew up playing on courts just like this one.
“For us to create another safe and fun place for the Lubbock community to come together means the world to my family and myself as Lubbock is our home.”
Coach Beard had a unique privilege and relationship with Emmett, as he had to opportunity to coach him as an assistant coach at Tech from 2001-04, according to the release.
“I also had the privilege of having a friendship with him for close to 20 years,” Beard said in the Tech Athletics release. “I know how much he cared about kids and how much he loved the game of basketball.
“Texas Tech and the community of Lubbock were very important to him. I know Andre would be proud that this Dream Court will impact kids lives through the game of basketball, which he was so passionate about.”
