On Tuesday, Texas Tech junior offensive lineman Jack Anderson became one of 85 candidates nationally selected to the Outland Trophy Watch List.
The Outland Trophy is annually given to the best interior lineman in the country. The winner is dictated by the Football Writers Association of America and is limited to offensive and defensive interior linemen only, not ends.
This is the second season in a row Anderson has been nominated to the Outland Trophy Watch List, as during the 2019 year he was limited for contention with a season-ending shoulder injury. Prior to his redshirt season, Anderson made 25 starts for the Red Raiders. Merged with his shortened 2019 season, his 28 starts total the most out of any offensive player for Tech, and third on the team as a whole, according to Tech Athletics.
As a sophomore, Anderson earned All-Big 12 second team honors. One year prior, after his freshman campaign, he was named a Freshman All-American by both ESPN and USA Today.
Looking to bounce back for another season of football, Anderson is off to a good start. The Outland Trophy Watch List nomination is one of five preseason awards that have been added to the junior’s resume. Athlon Sports, Phil Steele Magazine and Big 12 media members all added Anderson to their respective Preseason All-Big 12 teams. Also, he was named All-Texas first team by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine in June.
For the Outland Trophy Award, the FWAA All-America Committee will narrow the participants to a 26-man first team and then shorten the list to just three finalists. The beneficiary of the 75th Outland Trophy will be announced in early December; however, the official presentation will be hosted at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner on Jan. 13, 2021.
