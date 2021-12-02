Texas Tech Athletics announced a new project for the football facility gifted by Regent Cody C. Campbell on Thursday, Dec. 2.
Campbell’s $25 million donation is the largest gift in Tech Athletics history, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
The project does not have an expected completion date, but Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt said he is excited to see the improved look of the facility along with the Womble Football Facility.
Head coach Joey McGuire said with the changing landscape of college football, this project will bring serious value to the football program.
“I will promise you this, the momentum that we are building is going to make sure we come out on top,” McGuire said.
The stadium will now include recognition for the former player as it will be renamed The Jones AT&T Stadium at Cody Campbell Field.
The former football player and fourth-generation Red Raider from 2001-2004 said he is proud to have his last name and legacy embedded at Tech to give back to the university that allowed him to grow as a person.
“I took a look at the Texas Tech football program, and I think, ’You know, now’s the time (to donate), it really is like a turning point,’” Campbell said.
For Tech Athletics as a whole, this does not change the timeline for the future baseball clubhouse renovations expected to break ground in the beginning of 2022, Hocutt said.
With this donation, The Campaign for Fearless Champion will reach about $45 million, including the $20 million gift from Regent Dustin R. Womble, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
The double T score board is expected to be moved, but President Lawrence Schovanec said the tradition and heritage the iconic board has on Red Raider nation is recognized.
“We want to retain the emotional value of the double T, that matters to me,” Schovanec said.
