Texas Tech’s sophomore guard Chibuzo Agbo has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports but first from Travis Branham of 247Sports.
Texas Tech wing Chibuzo Agbo has entered the transfer portal, source told @247SportsPortal.Former Top75 prospect in the 2020 Class.— Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) March 29, 2022
Agbo, one of five players from the 2020-21 roster that stayed through last offseason’s coaching change, saw 152 minutes of playing time for Tech this past season. Sophomore forward KJ Allen played 145 minutes, the only Red Raider who spent the full season at Tech and played less than Agbo.
Agbo scored a season-high eight points in Tech’s win over Montana State in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. In six minutes of playing time Agbo shot 3-3 from the field and made two three-pointers.
Agbo graduated from Saint Augustine’s High School in his hometown of San Diego, California. Coincidentally, Tech was selected to the NCAA Tournament’s West Region, held in the Viejas Arena in San Diego.
After the win over Montana State, Tech’s head coach Mark Adams said he was excited to see Agbo’s season-high scoring performance come in front of his family and friends.
“So excited that a hometown player got in the game and played so well, but that’s not surprising at all to our team,” Adams said after the win over Montana State. “He’s made shots all year for us, one of our best three-point shooters … he’s such an unbelievably nice young man and he’s a gym rat. It’s nice to see him get a chance to play and play so well.”
Agbo is Tech’s second player to enter the transfer portal this offseason after junior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. did the same on Friday.
