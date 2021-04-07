April 1, 2021 was a day of great change within the Texas Tech basketball program, as they had lost what was at the helm for five years in historic, groundbreaking endeavors: head coach Chris Beard.
That Thursday, Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said Beard called him late morning with the news, and shortly after, news broke of Beard’s departure to in-conference rival, Texas.
But the five-year, former Lubbock-based head coach did not leave the program where he found it.
During his tenure as a Red Raider, Beard won AP National Coach of the Year honors while boasting a 112-55 record as a head coach, according to Tech Athletics, including an 2018 Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA Division 1 National Tournament, and also a National Championship appearance in 2019, where Tech lost to Virginia.
With Beard, Tech earned its first ever title in the Big 12 conference and also its first appearance in the Final Four, according to Tech Athletics, defeating Gonzaga and Michigan State on the way to another honor of Tech’s first appearance in the national championship.
As hard as it is to regain traction and appear in the ladder stages of the tournament again, Beard’s last run as a head coach ended in the Round of 32 with a loss to No. 3 Arkansas in March Madness. This would be his last game as Tech’s head coach.
When the news broke, it trended on Twitter, ESPN and a flurry of other mainstream media outlets as Tech’s coach of half a decade returned to his alma mater in stunning fashion, leaving a short-term hole in the basketball program.
There was an instant domino effect.
Just minutes after his decision to leave, junior guard and two-year starter Kyler Edwards announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. But this was only the beginning.
Senior forward Marcus Santos-Silva, and freshman Micah Peavy also entered the transfer portal. On the coaching side, all but two people on Tech’s coaching staff remained on scene: Mark Adams and Sean Sutton.
It was an empty house for the Red Raiders, whose program was depleted to the core.
No head coach, three starters in the transfer portal and a looming fear of even the recruits straying away from Lubbock was in the air.
But just as the program fell, it got back up within a week, and the answer was right under the program’s nose the whole time.
“The best and many would say the obvious choice, coach Mark Adams, a proven winner,” Tech president Lawrence Schovanec said in a news conference.
Born just minutes from the university, Adams’s dream of being named head coach of Tech came to reality on April 5, when he was named the new head basketball coach at Tech.
“It is probably the best day of my life,” Adams said. “Its been a dream of mine for, gosh, since I was 8 or 9 years old watching Texas Tech basketball and football growing up,”
It is tough to be more West Texas than Adams, graduating from Tech in 1979, according to Tech Athletics, and staying in the South Plains for the majority of his coaching career, according to Tech Athletics.
And for a while, too, compiling 23 years of head coaching experience at Clarendon College, Wayland Baptist, West Texas A&M, Texas Pan-American (Texas Rio Grande Valley) and Howard College.
Even as a Red Raider, Adams has experience.
From 2013 to 2015, Adams served as a director of basketball operations, and after a brief break, returned under Beard as an assistant, and then associate head coach until he moved up to the head coaching role in 2021.
At all levels, Adams has gotten it done, being inducted into the Wayland Baptist Hall of Honor in 2017, and the NJCAA Men’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020, according to Tech Athletics. He has an abundance of not only head coaching experience, but successful head coaching experience, leading Howard College to the NJCAA National Championship.
But the deeply tenured West Texas native has had one constant at each stop he has been to, and it has directly translated into a successful, 554-244 record as a head coach: defense.
Touted as the mastermind behind Tech’s defense, in charge of rotations, roles, assignments and even minutes, Adams has gauged what it takes to head a defense-oriented program and has seen his plans blossom through the years.
Of his accomplishments stems the backbone of success for Tech’s 2019 national championship team, that led the nation in defensive efficiency, according to Tech Athletics.
The tandem of Adams and Beard made history, but only one has done it without the other.
In fact, Beard has not coached in a single college basketball game without Adams on his staff.
What makes Adams’ defense so special, though, is his no-middle concept, which deters any offensive players from the middle of the court in suffocating fashion.
The two built on the scheme and saw great success, but the departure of Beard saw the two separate for the first time in over a decade.
As Beard left, he was said to have offered every person at Tech a coaching position at Texas in Austin, former assistant coach Ulric Maligi followed, and other coaches also left, but Adams remained.
“He loves his players, and he loves his school,” Schovanec said.
But when put in front of hundreds of Red Raider fans at his inaugural press conference, Adams was not critical of Beard. In fact, the opposite was true.
He thanked Beard for the opportunities given, Adams said, but also made note of his decision to depart from Lubbock.
“That is the one job, because it is his alma mater, that I’d heard him talk about early and that I thought could be attractive to him.” Adams said while visiting with CBS Insider Jon Rothstein on his College Hoops Today podcast.
But Adams was quick to get on track, voicing his future and beyond for the program that is Tech basketball.
A new structure, new coaches, players and new systems bring hardships, but Adams is ready to work.
“I’m going to tell you what I’m going to do, I’m going to roll up my sleeves,” he said. “We’ll go out and get the best staff that we can possibly get ... We’re going to recruit, again, some of the best players. We’ve got a long list already.”
The one and only recruit, so far, signed to Tech is Jaylon Tyson, an emerging four-star prospect who can dominate scoring at all three levels.
“It’s easy to recruit here, you guys make it easy,” Adams said.
But as good as young, talented freshmen are, the Red Raiders’ calling card has always been in the transfer portal, and with more players in the portal this offseason than in any other year in NCAA history, according to ESPN, Adams is looking to take advantage.
“We’ll be like everybody else, we’re in the portal now and looking to bring in the best players,” he said.
But a team has to have a core, and Adams’ hiring made sure some of Tech’s core from the previous season are still in Lubbock.
He hinted at it in his news conference, and it was confirmed later that Edwards, Santos-Silva, sophomore guard Clarence Nadolny and freshman Chibuzo Agbo would remain at Tech, according to Rothstein.
“Right now, no one has told us they’re not coming back,” Adams said. “We have a couple of guys that have gotten in the portal, but just visiting with them and their families, they’re strongly considering coming back.”
Offensively, though, Tech is faced with two of its top scorers potentially leaving for the NBA Draft, as sophomore guard Terrence Shannon will test the waters at the professional level, however, it is important to remember players may return to university despite declaring for the draft.
The other is junior guard Mac McClung, who transferred to Tech from Georgetown.
His future is unclear, but Adams shared his thoughts in talks with Rothstein.
“I visited with Mac the last few days ... He’s considering coming back and I’m going to meet with Mac and his family soon,” Adams said. “We’re going to be able to keep our core group here which is certainly a positive.”
He continued to emphasize that although he would love for players to come back to Tech under his leadership, he wants them to grow, and have the opportunity to do what they want to do, Adams said.
In terms of coaching, Adams has hit the ground running, hiring former Portland State head coach Barret Peery to his staff on Tuesday, April 6, according to Rothstein.
Peery is a defensive-minded coach, just like Adams.
In fact, Peery’s team, the Vikings, has full-court pressed more in the past three years than any other team in college basketball, according to ESPN.
Coined the “Peery press” he aims to swarm opposing offenses and force turnovers. In his team’s season debut with him at the helm, they forced 31 turnovers, but this was nothing new, as Peery led teams have ranked among the top programs nationwide in forced turnovers.
On the 2017-’18 season, his team led the nation in turnovers with 18.1 per game, according to NCAA Statistics. And it directly translated to winning for Peery, who, in his first three years at the helm, had tied the total for most wins in his first three years of any coach in program history, according to Portland State Athletics.
He also won more games in his debut season (20) than any other coach in Viking program history, according to Portland State Athletics. And the same man will now travel from Portland to Lubbock to join Adams in what will be a heavily defense-oriented squadron.
But expect Adams’ staff to be rounded out in the coming weeks as the program solidifies in all facets.
“We’ve got a few people that we’re close to making announcements on,” Adams said.
His opposition to complacency is clear, and assuming the reigns on such a winning program, while maintaining that mindset should be a welcoming sight for Tech fans.
As for the front office, Hocutt and Schovanec see the same.
“We have one of the best basketball programs in the United States, and its only going to get better,” Schovanec said.
Met with standing ovations and cheers in an energetic United Supermarkets Arena saw the trio of Hocutt, Adams and Schovanec prod on the crowd, and they continued to put fuel on the fire.
“We are an emerging giant in the college basketball world,” Hocutt said. “Today we say, burn the boats.”
A term meaning to eliminate the possibility of retreat, brought to light, again, by the Red Raiders in the 2017-’18 season as they attempted to defeat Big 12 powerhouse, Kansas.
But it dwindled down to an emotional meeting on Tuesday afternoon, with Adams ultimately spending more time giving thanks than anything else.
It was a dream come true for the West Texas native, he said. But the job is far from over.
“We ain’t done yet,” Adams said. “I’m not here to compromise, I’m here to make a difference.”
