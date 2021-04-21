Just one month into his tenure as Tech’s new head basketball coach, Mark Adams has already garnered three signees in Kaelen J. (K.J.) Allen, Ethan Duncan and Chandler Jacobs.
Below is a look into all three.
Kaelen J. (K.J.) Allen
Allen was the very first signee in the Adams era, and a high profile one at that, after starring in a Last Chance U, a Netflix series that documented his former school’s most recent season.
Allen, former University of South California commit and top Junior College basketball prospect out of East Los Angeles College, made his announcement to become a Red Raider in April.
In Allen’s only season at East Los Angeles, he averaged 19 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals per game while shooting 67 percent from the field, according to Tech Athletics.
Shortly after his signing, Tech Athletics made it official, and along with the announcement came a statement from Adams about his first signee.
“KJ is an explosive and physical player,” Adams said. “He’s a great competitor who was his team’s leading scorer. We’re excited about what he can bring to our team.”
Allen was named the Los Angeles High School Player of the year, an award that names like Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Baron Davis and many other past and current NBA Stars have earned.
However, Allen was unable to play Division I basketball due to a 2.2 accumulated GPA in high school, when a 2.3 GPA is the minimum for eligibility.
After his season in JUCO, Allen raised his GPA to be eligible for Division I schools, gaining interest by teams such as Washington State, Western Kentucky, Oregon State, Texas Christian University, Southern Methodist, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Loyola Marymount, Fresno State and the University of South California, according to the release.
Allen ultimately chose to commit to USC after lifting them in his top six along with Rutgers, Nevada, Fresno State, Western Kentucky and Loyola Marymount. Allen, however, decided to decommit from USC on April 13 and instead commit to Tech.
Allen’s 6-foot-6-inch, 225-pound frame is one that would ideally work well alongside Tech’s senior big man Marcus Santos Silva, who was Tech’s tallest starter last season at 6’7”, and has a strong and physical play style, similar to that of Allen’s.
Allen’s struggles also resemble Santos-Silva’s in their inconsistencies shooting from the perimeter. In his lone season at East Los Angeles, Allen only attempted only five three-point attempts, failing to make one of them. However, Allen has shown his ability to shoot mid-range jumpers with solid form.
Allen is the first of many necessary incoming players to the Red Raiders’ program, as he joined, at the right time, with just five other players already at Tech.
Ethan Duncan
Trinity Christian’s senior guard Ethan Duncan has committed to playing college basketball at Tech, according an announcement via his Instagram earlier in the week.
Duncan is in the process of leaving Trinity Christian as their all-time leading scorer in school history. He also has family roots in Lubbock; Duncan’s father, Todd, is a former Tech basketball player who has the highest three-point percentage in program history.
Todd Duncan is now the head men’s basketball coach at Lubbock Christian University, while Ethan Duncan’s older sister is a starter for the women’s team at LCU.
Duncan was a four-year starter in high school, where he averaged 26 points per game while shooting 44 percent from three over his career. In his senior season, he led Trinity Christian to the TAPPS 4A state championship game.
Duncan is the second prospect to commit to Tech after the hiring of Adams, behind Allen.
Allen and Duncan are high profile signings for Adams as he will continue to look to build a roster after the departure of former head coach Chris Beard and several key players as well.
Duncan will look to develop and become a solid ball handler for the Red Raiders, who have seen their starting back-court move on from Lubbock.
Junior guard Mac McClung, Tech’s leading scorer last season, announced he would be both declaring for the NBA Draft as well as entering the transfer portal.
Junior guard Kyler Edwards led the Red Raiders in assists last season, but entered the transfer portal and recently announced he was signing with Houston after they reached the Final Four in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
Edwards (56) and McClung (47) also led Tech in three pointers made last season, and Duncan will look to be a step toward filling some of the stats McClung and Edwards left on the table.
Chandler Jacobs
The third acquisition for Adams and his staff was Division II All-American Chandler Jacobs, who committed to play at Tech as a graduate student after spending four years at Dallas Baptist University.
Jacobs made it official that he has committed to play basketball at Tech on Monday, April 19, when he told ESPN. He also told ESPN he chose Tech over schools such as California, Vanderbilt, Wyoming and Colorado State.
After going to Elkins High School near Houston, Jacobs was rated the No. 19 player from the Houston area in the class of 2017 by Vype before enrolling at Dallas Baptist.
Jacobs had a decorated career at DBU, being named the Heartland Conference Freshman of the Year in 2018 and then making First Team All-Heartland Conference in 2019.
Following a conference change, he then made First Team All-Lone Star Conference in 2020. In his most recent season playing as a senior, Jacobs was named the Lone Star Conference defensive player of the year.
In his four years at DBU, Jacobs became the school’s leading scorer by shooting over 43 percent from three. In his most recent season, he averaged 20.8 points, 2.7 assists, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game.
In his senior year Jacobs led DBU in each of the following categories: points (458), made three-point shots (57), made free throws (87), rebounds (162) and steals (54). Jacobs’ total in points, free throws, rebounds and steals were all at least 33 percent more than the player with the second most on the team.
Jacobs will look to be an integral piece in Tech’s backcourt next season, alongside Tech’s second commit in Ethan Duncan.
