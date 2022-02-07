Texas Tech’s men’s basketball team is coming off a pair of Big 12 wins as it prepares to take on the University of Oklahoma at 8 p.m. on Wednesday in the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
Oklahoma has not been ranked this season, while Tech improved from No. 14 to No. 9 in the Associated Press’ Top 25 Week 14 Poll after a pair of wins over the University of Texas on Feb. 1 and West Virginia University on Saturday.
“I think we’re moving up,” head basketball coach Mark Adams said. “That’s one of our challenges — Going to Oklahoma with a big win over Texas and a big win on the road — can we put another win together and play better?”
Tech has two games before the Week 15 Poll is released at 11 a.m. on Valentines Day. After taking on the Sooners in Oklahoma, Tech returns to host Texas Christian University at 3 p.m. on Saturday in the United Supermarkets Arena.
“It’s crazy, we already played Kansas twice, West Virginia twice and Iowa State,” Adams said. “We haven't gotten to see Oklahoma yet or TCU … it’s been unusual to say the least. I don't remember in years past we've had this challenge of waiting till mid-February to see an opponent for the first time.”
Tech will play Oklahoma and TCU back-to-back again this month, hosting the Sooners at the USA on Feb. 22 and then traveling to Fort Worth to play TCU on Feb. 26. After those two, only two games will remain before the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championships in Kansas City, MO.
“I really don't want this season to be over, I really like these guys,” Adams said. “With their character, their toughness, and they have been a lot of fun to coach. Hopefully I’ll feel that way in a couple weeks.”
Against West Virginia, Shannon returned to action but Arms suffered a similar leg injury not long after and he had to be helped off the court by trainers
“That was a horrible fall, he and TJ both,” Adams said. “They’re getting treatment and working out, as far as rehab goes. It’s going to be a game day determination for both those guys.”
According to Big 12 Sports, Oklahoma has allowed it’s inter-conference opponents to shoot 35.8 percent from behind the arc and 76.2 percent from the free throw line, both figures the highest allowed among Big 12 teams.
In Big 12 games, OU is averaging 1.1 blocks per game and the Sooners’ opponents are shooting 47.3 percent from the field, the second highest in the conference according to Big 12 Sports.
On the other hand, Tech is allowing opponents to shoot 37.5 percent from the field in Big 12 games, the best in the conference according to Big 12 Sports.
Tech’s opponents this season are averaging a conference-low 30.7 rebounds per game while Oklahoma is averaging 32.3 rebounds per game, also the lowest in the conference according to Big 12 Sports.
“Defensively we’re progressing as we thought we would … really proud of the way these guys are playing on that end,” Adams said. “We still got some work to do on the offensive end, part of that is our three-point shooting has been horrendous.”
According to Big 12 Sports, Tech is shooting just 27.3 percent from behind the arc against Big 12 teams, the second lowest in the conference. The only team shooting worse is TCU with a rate of 27 percent.
“We’re working on it, we’ve got to get our three point shooting better and then take care of the ball, we got to keep working on not turning it over,” Adams said.
While Adams said it's an area that needs improvements, the Red Raiders own the Big 12’s best turnover margin in conference games (2.2), according to Big 12 Sports.
The No. 9 Red Raiders’ matchup against the Sooners will be televised on ESPNU and broadcasted on Double T 97.3. For live updates follow the sports editor, Bishop Va Buren on Twitter @BishopVB_DT
