One day after securing a Sweet 16 appearance in his first season as a Division 1 head basketball coach, Texas Tech’s Mark Adams has been named as one of four coaches still in the running for the 2022 Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s Coach of the year award.
The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Adams along with three other finalists in Providence College’s Ed Cooley, the University of Wisconsin’s Greg Gard and the University of Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd on Monday morning.
Lloyd is the sole other rookie Division 1 head coach in a group of four potential first-time winners of the award, and if Adams or Lloyd receive the award they will become the third all-time first-year coach to do so, according to Tech Athletics.
A West Texas native and Texas Tech graduate, Adams has earned 580 wins and has led Tech to a 12-6 record in Big 12 play and 27-9 overall record this season.
After Tech’s win over Notre Dame on Sunday, Adams said if he had the chance he would tell a younger version of himself to never give up on his dreams.
“There was a certain time in my life when I was winning at certain levels and I thought I was the next John Wooden and I was the only one in the room that thought that,” Adams said. “Then I had some success and failure. So much of this job is just having timing and the right opportunity and God’s blessed me with this.”
Tech went 18-0 at home under Adams and recorded the most season ticket holders (8,150) and the highest total attendance (251,515) in program history, according to Tech Athletics.
On March 8, Adams earned the Associated Press’ Big 12 Coach of the Year award while Tech’s super-senior forward Bryson Williams was named to the AP Big 12 First Team.
After a victory over the University of Texas on Feb. 19, Williams said he was recruited by both Adams and Longhorns head coach Chris Beard. Beard spent five years from 2016-2021 as Tech’s head coach with Adams on his staff as the Associate Head Coach.
“Coach Adams is a defensive guru and I knew I had to be a better defender,” Williams said. “That's the main thing that I wanted to be, I knew I had to become better on the defensive end and I put my trust in Coach Adams to do that.”
The Red Raiders finished No. 12 in the final AP Top 25 ranking, received a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament’s West Region and will now face No. 2 Duke at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday in San Francisco, California.
Duke’s head basketball coach Mike Kryzyzewski was introduced as the head coach at Duke on March 18, 1980. On June 2, 2021 ‘Coach K’ announced 2021-22 as his final season, according to Duke Athletics.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for Coach K and Duke,” Adams said. “Not only is he a great coach but a great person who’s done so much for basketball and he’s built a program that we all admire and respect. Just one team to the next he’s got dynasties built so our hat’s off to him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.