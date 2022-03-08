Texas Tech’s head basketball coach Mark Adams was named the Associated Press Big 12 Coach of the Year on Tuesday morning, receiving one more vote than Baylor University’s head coach Scott Drew, according to the Associated Press.
Tech’s super-senior forward Bryson Williams was named an AP All-Big 12 First Team selection, one of five players that received the AP honor in addition to being a part of the 2021-22 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 First Team, according to Big 12 Sports.
“He’s had such a great career and a great senior year with us,” Adams said in a media availability on Tuesday. “I don't know how much more we could ask of him … he’s fun to coach and I’m so excited that he could receive these accolades. He’s just a great scorer and he’s going to have a great future after he’s finished here.”
The No. 14 Red Raiders take on Iowa State University at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday in the first round of the Big 12 Championships held in Kansas City, Missouri.
According to ISU Athletics, the Cyclones senior guard Izaiah Brockington averaged a team-high 17.5 points per game and shot 46.9 percent from the field while not missing a game this season.
Brockington was named the AP Big 12 Newcomer of the Year in addition to an AP All-Big 12 First Team selection.
“They’ve got a great player in Brockington that’s all-conference and very difficult to guard,” Adams said about Iowa State’s leading scorer. “They have a team that's got a lot of three-point shooters that are very capable and it’s gonna really challenge our defense. We have a lot of respect for those guys and we know it’ll be a heck of a game.”
Both teams split the regular season series, the home team winning each game, and will play each other coming off of season-ending losses. On Saturday, March 5, Tech lost to Oklahoma State 52-51 while Iowa State lost to No.3 Baylor 75-68.
Adams said that teams tend to rely on what they do best when they get into tournament competition and Tech needs to do the same.
“For us it’s tough man-to-man defense and offensive rebounds have been good for us most of the year, just trying to play with toughness and be the most aggressive team,” Adams said.
