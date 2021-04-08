Texas Tech’s head basketball coach Mark Adams addressed the media Thursday morning, his press conference included the fate of two Tech’s two leading scorers in Mac McClung and Terrance Shannon Jr and also the Red Raiders' only high school signee Jalen Tyson.
Adams confirmed Shannon would be declaring for the draft but would not be signing with an agent, so he could retain his eligibility to play college basketball next year if he makes the decision to return.
Shannon’s 12.9 points per game last season were second to only one player, junior guard Mac McClung. Adams did not give any definitive information on McClung’s fate, but said he would meet with the Junior guard soon to discuss his future plans.
Jalen Tyson, Tech’s only high school recruit to sign with the team, is entering the transfer portal according to Adams. Though this means Tyson will be able to talk with other teams, he could still recommit to Tech. The Red Raiders will look to recruit the forward from Plano yet again.
Adams also said that he plans on talking to freshman guard Micah Peavy and junior guard Jamarius Burton soon to get an update on their status as well.
The news conference also included a deeper look at Adams' decision to not follow former head coach at Tech, Chris Beard, to Austin.
“He wanted to give me a middle seat, and he wanted me to wear orange,” Adams said. “I didn't want to do either of those things.”
