The graduate transfer libero, KJ Adams, has embraced her role with the Texas Tech volleyball program during her first season.
Adams won the WAC Libero of the year and was named to All-WAC second team in 2020-21, according to Tech Athletics.
Adams went through the transfer process and said the move to Tech was an easy decision for her.
“I have family in Midland, so it was kind of a coming home,” she said. “I was in Arizona for three years and I had an opportunity to be closer to family again and to have them come watch me play more often.”
Adams has found success with the Tech as she has been named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week on two different occasions this season, according to Big 12 Sports.
Adams said she gives credit to her teammates for her success and award.
“It’s really cool, but I’m not satisfied with that. I want our team to be the best and the only reason I’m getting those accolades is because they’re doing great. So, if we aren’t winning and putting up a good block, I can’t do that anyways. It is all because of my teammates,” Adams said.
Adams has made eight reception errors this season for a .962 reception percentage, according to Tech Athletics.
Adams is the Big 12 leader in digs with 257, and is averaging 4.76 digs per set a conference lead, according to Big 12 Sports.
Head coach Tony Graystone said Adams has provided stability on the court.
“She has helped us stabilize our ball control, and I think our offense is having a really good year because of how well she is passing. Beyond that it’s just her personality and the way she interacts with her teammates,” Graystone said.
Junior outside hitter Caitlin Dugan said Adams’ talent and personality on the court has helped the team.
“She is very encouraging and gets over points quickly. It helps other people on our team do the same thing,” Dugan said. “Her energy is unlike anything I’ve ever seen before.”
