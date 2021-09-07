For the first time in her Texas Tech career, graduate transfer libero, KJ Adams, was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week by the Big 12 Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
In Tech’s four matches over the weekend, Adams tallied 65 digs as she led the team in the category in all four matches, according to Tech Athletics.
Adam’s currently leads the Big 12 in total digs with 102 for the season and sits at third in digs per set with 4.25, according to Big 12 Sports.
Adams and her fellow Red Raiders will continue their campaign with the first of a six-game road trip at 8 p.m. on Wednesday against Northern Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.