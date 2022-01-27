After playing in the highest-scoring Big 12 game of the season so far, a 94-91 loss to No. 5 Kansas in double overtime on Jan. 24, Texas Tech’s men’s basketball team fell to 5-3 against inter-conference opponents.
One day later, the University of Texas improved to an equal 5-3 record with a win over Texas Christian University.
In the eight inter-conference games that each team has participated in since the new year kicked off Big 12 play, Tech played five ranked opponents and emerged 3-2 while Texas lost 79-70 to its only ranked Big 12 opponent so far this season.
Both teams are in their first season under a new head coach. After the 2020-21 season, Tech’s former head coach Chris Beard accepted the same position with the Texas Longhorns in the state’s capital.
After Beard’s departure in April 2021 left an opening at the head coach position, Tech hired its next head coach within a week.
Despite lacking any experience as a head coach of a Division 1 college basketball program, Tech’s former assistant coach Mark Adams was promoted to fill Beard’s role.
Adams served as Beard’s assistant coach at Little Rock University during the 2015-16 season and followed Beard to Tech as an assistant for three seasons.
The Longhorns have allowed a conference-low 59.8 points per game to opposing Big 12 teams this season, according to Big 12 Sports.
The Red Raiders average 69.6 points per game against Big 12 opponents, while Texas averages four fewer at 65.6 points per game, the third and fourth best in the conference, respectively.
According to Big 12 Sports, the Longhorns have suffered as many turnovers as they’ve forced since inter-conference play began (104).
Tech, meanwhile, boasts the best turnover margin in the Big 12, averaging 12.6 turnovers but forcing their opponents into an average of 15.8 turnovers.
The Red Raiders are shooting 26.6 percent from behind the arc in inter-conference games after making just 38 of 143 attempts, the lowest rate in the Big 12.
On the other hand, Texas has made 52 of their 161 three-point attempts against Big 12 teams for a rate of 32.3 percent.
However, Tech is shooting 45.4 percent from the field against Big 12 teams this season (200-441), the fourth-highest rate in the conference, according to Big 12 Sports.
A major factor in Tech’s shooting success has been super-senior forward Bryson Williams, who scored a career-high 33 points in the loss to Kansas.
After going 4-4 from behind the arc and 14-19 from the field against the Jayhawks, his field goal shooting percentage against Big 12 opponents rose to a conference-high 54.2 percent, according to Big 12 Sports.
“I’m just coming out to fight,” Williams said after the loss. “I’ve got teammates that believe in me, I got a coaching staff that believes in me, and I just came out to be aggressive and do whatever I can to help this team win.”
According to Big 12 Sports, Williams’ improved his average to 17.3 points per game against inter-conference opponents with his 33-point performance against Kansas.
“Bryson Williams was outstanding. I wish he had a little more help on the offensive end,” Adams said after the loss to Kansas.
Before setting a new season-high in scoring against Kansas, 22 points was the most Williams had scored in a game so far this season, first in the season opener and again in Tech’s first game against the Jayhawks.
Despite losing, Adams found it within himself to joke about Williams’ success against Kansas. After the game, Adams said Williams gets ready to play any time someone mentions Kansas.
“He’s been playing well since that first Kansas game,” Adams said. “I think that we’re going to continue to see him score from all three levels and make big plays.”
