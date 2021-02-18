Texas Tech sophomore golfer Ludvig Aberg concluded his tenure at The Prestige in a three-way tie for first place.
Aberg shot 4-under-par alongside Arizona’s Trevor Werbylo and TCU’s Jacob Skov Olesen; all three rounded out the first place individual tie, according to the release.
This is Aberg’s second top-tier finish on the season, as he finished up the Jones Cup Invitational just under two weeks ago with another victory.
With the his recent success, Aberg’s rankings on the World Amateur Golf Ranking listings shot to No. 9, according to Tech Athletics.
As a team, the Red Raiders finished 8th overall and shot 17-over, according to Tech Athletics.
Junior Markus Braadlie trailed Aberg shooting 5-over, freshman Baard Skogen shot 8-over and sophomore Garrett Martin finished 12-over for Tech.
