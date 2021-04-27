Texas Tech sophomore Ludvig Aberg is tied for first at one-under-par in the Big 12 championship heading into the final round.
He is looking to become the first Red Raider to win this tournament outright since 2010.
Aberg is currently tied with Texas’ Cole Hammer and Oklahoma State’s Bo Jin for the lead at 209 (-1).
On Tuesday, Aberg had his best day of play so far, shooting four-under-par, or 66, to put him at one-under for the tournament so far. He had shot a 71 and 72 on Monday.
Tech’s team as a whole is tied with TCU for fourth at 30-over-par. They trail Texas, Oklahoma State, and Oklahoma, who are all tied for first at 16-over.
Aberg and senior Kyle Hogan are the two leaders for the Red Raiders, with Hogan tied for 15th place at 9-over-par.
The rest of the tournament can be followed on Golfstat.com.
