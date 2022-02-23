The Texas Tech men’s and women's golf teams competed in separate tournaments that started Monday. The women’s tournament finished Tuesday, while the men’s tournament finished on Wednesday.
At The Prestige in La Quinta, California junior Ludvig Aberg collected his third individual championship as a Red Raider. With the win, Aberg repeated as the individual champion at The Prestige, according to Tech Athletics.
The No. 7 Red Raiders seemed to struggle throughout the first round but with a strong second round, they entered the final round tied for the lead after the rest of the field struggled mightily on Wednesday morning after round two play was suspended on Tuesday.
Tech’s men were able to finish fourth with the help of Aberg who was three-under par in the third round. The Red Raiders finished ahead of ranked opponents No. 5 Pepperdine and No. 9 Stanford while beating Big 12 conference foes Iowa State and Texas Christian.
Tech’s women finished in fourth at the ICON Invitational on Monday and Tuesday in Houston. The Lady Raiders finished behind No. 23 Southern California, Illinois and conference foe No. 2 Oklahoma State.
Senior Lady Raider Amy Taylor entered the final round of the Icon Invitational with a share of the lead at -8 but finished in second place after a bogey on her second to last hole gave USC’s Amari Avery the outright lead and championship.
Taylor is still seeking her first collegiate title after finishing as runner-up in back-to-back tournaments, according to Tech Athletics.
The rest of the Lady Raiders struggled in Monday’s two rounds as Tech’s women closed the day tied for fourth and sitting at +3.
However, Tech’s women finished the tournament at -13, one of only five teams to finish under par. The final round for the Lady Raiders was the lowest score in school history, they tallied 20 birdies enroute to finishing 16-under par as a team in the round.
The Prestige seemed to pose a challenge for Tech’s men but were led by Aberg on the first day. He closed his round as the only Red Raider under-par at -1 and was tied for ninth, only two shots off the tournament lead.
Aberg’s second round put him in position to compete in the final round as after starting on the 10th hole, he birdied holes one and three to take the outright lead at -3. He closed the round at -2 and carried a one-stroke lead into the tournament’s final day.
Aberg held a one-stroke lead over Oregon State’s Carson Berry at the turn of the final round and extended his lead to two-strokes after back-to-back birdies on holes 13 and 14.
Aberg closed his round and secured the championship with a birdie on 17 to lower his score to -3.
The Red Raiders will have a quick turnaround before their next tournament as they start the Cabo Collegiate Sunday Feb. 27 through Tuesday Mar. 1 in Los Cabos, Mexico.
The Lady Raiders will continue their season in Dallas at the Trinity Forest Invitational, which is hosted by Southern Methodist University Mar. 7-8.
