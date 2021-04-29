Texas Tech men’s golf traveled to Hutchinson, Kansas, for a three-day stint at the Big 12 Championships. The Prairie Dunes Country Club hosted to the event which saw every team in the conference attend.
At the Big 12 golf championships, both individual and team finishes are counted, and for the Tech men’s golf program, top-five finishes in both categories headlined their visit.
Red Raider sophomore Ludvig Aberg had a fourth place finish Wednesday afternoon, leading the Tech individual category.
The Sweden native lived up to his listing, as he went into the event as the No. 5-ranked golfer in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.
He was atop the competition heading into the final day; in fact, Aberg was tied for the lead following his second day of play. However, the University of Texas’ Cole Hammer took the first-place finish at the event, shooting 4-under with a final-round 67 on his card, according to golfstat.
Aberg, however, did not make it an easy feat, applying pressure down to the wire which included an eagle on No. 17 to put himself back in contention. But the stout play atop the leaderboards did not waiver.
Aberg (71-72-66-70 – 279) shot 1-under at the event, which consisted of 72 holes. He shot even-par on the final day of the event, as well.
Oklahoma’s Quade Cimmins and Oklahoma State’s Bo Jin tied for second, finishing at 3-under; however, Cummins posted the low-round on the final day of play at 4-under, 66, according to golfstat.
Each of the top-10 finishers were awarded following the event, and Aberg, along with nine others, were named to the All-Tournament team, according to Tech Athletics.
Down the individual leaderboard for the Red Raiders, Tech redshirt senior Kyle Hogan and freshman Baard Skogen finished tied for 19th and 22nd, respectively, with scores of 291 (+11) and 292 (+12).
Aberg has been on a roll all season, finishing seven events in the top-10 and five in the top-5, according to Tech Athletics. These all occurred through nine stroke play events. The height of his season, though, were wins at The Prestige and at the Thunderbird Collegiate.
As a team, the Red Raiders’ stint at the conference championship event saw them finish in fifth place overall (1149 (+29)), placing behind Oklahoma State (1129 (+9)), Oklahoma (1130 (+10)), Texas (1131 (+11) and TCU (1140 (+20)).
Now, Aberg and Tech men’s golf will look toward college golf’s selection event for the 2021 Division 1 Men’s Golf Championships, which will circulate around the announcements on GOLF Channel’s College Central. It will begin at 1 p.m. May 5.
The tournament’s play will commence May 17-19 at six regional sites, according to Tech Athletics. The sites will be split up, with three sites having 13 teams and 10 individuals, while the other three house 14 teams and five individuals.
The locations are as follows: Tumble Creek Golf & Country Club in Cle Elum, Wash., hosted by Washington. The Sagamore Club in Noblesville, Ind., hosted by Ball State; Championship Course at UNM in Albuquerque, N.M., hosted by New Mexico; Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Okla., hosted by Oklahoma State; Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee, Fla., hosted by Florida State and Golf Club of Tennessee in Kingston Springs, Tenn., hosted by Vanderbilt.
The top five teams and the low individual not on an advancing team from each regional site will move on to the national championships at Grayhawk.
