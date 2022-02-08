Ludvig Aberg, a junior golfer for the Texas Tech men’s golf team was one of 30 collegiate golfers to be named to the 2022 Ben Hogan Award watchlist by the Hogan Trophy Award Foundation, Friends of Golf and the Golf Coaches Association of America, according to Tech Athletics.
Aberg currently sits at third in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, according to Tech Athletics.
He along with his teammates finished second in the Amer Ari Invitational over the weekend while finishing No. 15 individually.
The Big 12 was well represented in the watchlist as Aberg was one of eight golfers from the conference to be selected, according to Tech Athletics.
The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma had two representatives while Oklahoma State, who defeated Tech at the Amer Ari Invitational, had three representatives.
The award’s semifinalist list will include ten golfers and is scheduled to be announced April 15, according to Tech Athletics.
The three finalists will be announced May 5 before they will attend the award ceremony at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, on May 23.
