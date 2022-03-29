After a month away from competition, the No. 5 Texas Tech men’s golf team finished eighth at the Valspar Collegiate, in Palm City, Florida. No. 10 Pepperdine was victorious at the tournament, one of three Golfstat top ten teams to finish above the Red Raiders.
The Red Raiders were led by junior Ludvig Aberg at the tournament, who notched his third top-ten finish of the season with his third-place finish.
Senior Sandy Scott made his return to competition after his season ending injury last season, which marked the first time he competed with his brother, freshman Calum Scott, as a Red Raider.
Sandy Scott struggled in his return, posting a score of eight-over par after the first day of competition and finished the tournament in 76th place with a score of 15-over par for the tournament.
Senior Kyle Hogan also struggled at the Valspar Collegiate with a 73rd place finish and a 13-over par scorecard.
The first day of the tournament saw two-rounds of competition and Aberg set up his tournament with a strong second round, which saw him climb as high as second on the individual leaderboard.
Aberg finished in seventh place after the first day of competition with a seven-under par scorecard.
Sophomore Baard Skogen finished the first day of competition with a three-under par score, while Calum Scott finished with a scorecard of three-over par.
The Red Raiders as a team finished the first day of competition in eighth place with a four-under par performance. The Red Raiders struggled on the back-nine of the second round which saw them combine for seven double-bogey or worse scores.
At the turn of the final round, Aberg was back into second place individually, four-strokes off the leader, Pepperdine’s Dylan Menante.
Aberg recorded back-to-back bogeys on the back-nine of his final round, but two birdies at the end of the round pushed him to his third-place finish.
Skogen finished the tournament in a tie for 22nd at two-under while Calum Scott finished one-under par, good for 30th in the field.
The Red Raiders will be back in competition at the Aggie Invitational in College Station on Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10.
