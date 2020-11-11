Jaylon Tyson, who is currently the sole member of the Red Raiders’ 2021 recruiting class, signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday.
Tyson committed to play for Tech earlier this year in May.
The six-foot-seven forward is listed as a four-star prospect by ESPN, 247Sports and various other recruiting outlets.
Tyson was named to the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) All-state first-team as a junior after averaging 24.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season, according to Tech Athletics. He also led John Paul II High School to their first ever TAPPS state championship last year.
"They showed love from the jump and didn't hop on the wave after and showed mad love ever since,” Tyson said in a statement released by Tech Athletics.
“Tech has the best head coach, assistants, trainers and strength coach in the country. I'm looking forward to winning a national championship."
Tyson’s precise jump shot is the most noticeable part of his film. He can make a variety of shots from multiple places on the court.
He also has high-flying athleticism that allows him to finish at the rim with crafty layups or emphatic dunks.
Tech is often credited for recognizing Tyson’s talent earlier than other schools. Tech was one of the first Power 5 Conference schools to offer the forward and is the only school Tyson has had official visits at, according to the recruiting outlet Rivals.
"Chris Beard and has staff have proven, once again, to be ahead of the curve when it comes to Jaylon Tyson,” Eric Bossi, who is the National Basketball Director at 247Sports, said in a statement released by Tech Athletics. “They identified him early in the recruiting process and have landed a big wing who can shoot from distance or attack the rim.
“Tyson has been improving at a rapid pace over the last year and is a player who should thrive once he arrives in Lubbock."
