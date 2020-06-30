The Network announced a community partnership with The City of Lubbock, Office of Mayor Pope, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, the TW3, and the Replenish Foundation, in a news release, to launch the “Serve Safe, Serve Now” program to assist the South Plains Food Bank during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the release, The South Plains Food Bank serves 20 counties in West Texas and recently has experienced a 74% increase in monthly requests for food resources.
In the release, Steve Haynes from the Network said that they have already donated $1,000 to help “kick start” the program.
Businesses, Churches, and community organizations can volunteer to be a “food box packaging” center. The food and supplies are shipped to the “food box packaging” location to be packaged for the South Plains Food Bank to pick up and distribute to those in need.
Those in the community can also help sponsor this project by donating by texting 592 to 71777 or through the web at https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/592 .
For more information on volunteering and how to get started, contact Steve Haynes, the Network, at 727-871-3777 or steve.haynes@navigators.org.
