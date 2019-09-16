The Court Appointed Special Advocates of the South Plains (CASA) are searching for more volunteers for the CASA program, according to a news release. Members, also known as Advocates, help children in the foster system make the best decisions for their futures and advocate for a permanent home.
The number of children entering into the foster care system is growing exponentially, according to the news release.
The South Plains chapter of the CASA organization is hosting an informational meeting on Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m., according to the news release. It will be located at the CASA office at 1215 Avenue J on the second floor.
Current CASA Advocates and staff will speak about their mission, what the position entails, their need for more volunteers and other ways the community can help, according to the news release.
Even if one cannot commit to becoming an Advocate, one can still assist in different ways, according to the news release.
People can donate $10 per month as CASA Donors, according to the news release. Businesses can also host CASA 101 Informational Sessions to help educate their staff.
CASA has had a large impact on the foster children in the Lubbock area, according to the news release. In 2018, a total of 627 children received advocacy services from the South Plains chapter of CASA.
In addition, 317 volunteers gave 8,636 hours of their time to CASA children, saving a total of $474,980 worth of tax dollars for county-paid attorneys, according to the news release. Also, 246 children in the foster system were placed in permanent homes.
To attend the informational meeting, register at www.casaofthesouthplains.org by Tuesday. One can also contact Patti Castro, the recruitment director for CASA in the South Plains, at (806) 763-2272 or by email at pattic@casaofthesouthplains.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.