The following statement was provided by Texas Tech Athletics:
“Terrence Shannon, Jr. went through the NBA Draft process over the summer and subsequently withdrew his name to return to Texas Tech University and the basketball program as NCAA rules allow. Out of an abundance of caution, Texas Tech is withholding Shannon from competition to ensure there are no possible issues resulting from that process and that all NCAA rules were followed. Shannon will not compete until this review process is completed. Texas Tech is working diligently to complete this review.”
After receiving a Big-12 All Third Team nomination last season, junior guard Shannon decided to partake in the 2021 NBA Draft process. One of only five returners on the Red Raiders roster, Shannon claimed the highest scoring average of the bunch during the 2020-21 season (12.9 points per game, according to Tech Athletics).
Because of his decision to return to the Red Raiders in the late end of this past summer, Tech will sit Shannon for the season opener against North Florida at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
