Student Government Association held the 10th meeting of the 57th session Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. in the Media and Communications building room 353. Council members discussed recent bills and legislation that may go into effect and new members were sworn in.
Student body president Faisal Al-Hmoud brought new ideas to the floor regarding women’s history month in March. To acknowledge women’s history month, Al-Hmoud said he is looking into collaborating with other universities.
Al-Hmoud said that Texas Tech will open the Intercultural Center located on the third floor of the Student Union Building. The Intercultural Center will encompass diversity and culture. Senators will provide input through a survey regarding ideas and questions about the center.
Senate members also discussed Senate Bill 57.02 reallocating the seats for the next senate election. Members will decide how many seats will be available in the 58th senate. This bill will go through the senate floor again for further discussion before it gets passed.
Senator Hannah Smith presented legislation regarding Texas Tech's transportation system. Smith said the Double Map Bus application has caused frustration among the student body about the lack of efficiency with the tracking system and hopes to provide more transparency in the tracking and timeliness of the buses for students.
The next SGA meeting will be held Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. in the MCOM building room 353.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.