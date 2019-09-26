Robert Brannon and Jane Campbell from Chevron North America Exploration and Production Company will discuss how U.S. energy policy impacts global crude oil markets and gas law in the first installment of the Energy Law Lecture Series, according to the press release.
The event will be hosted from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday in the Lanier Auditorium located within the Texas Tech School of Law.
Brannon, the Managing Counsel at Chevron’s North American Exploration and Production Company, received his juris doctorate at Texas Tech School of Law and has been with the Chevron company since 2011, according to the press release.
Campbell, who received a juris doctorate from the Texas Tech School of Law, is the Senior Counsel at the Chevron company and pays attention primarily to the intricate royalty dealings that come in the states that Chevron works in, according to the release.
