A group of Texas Tech researchers from the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natual Resources was awarded $213,568 from the United States Department of Agriculture, according to a Tech news release.
The USDA’s Agricultural Research Service, specifically the Ogallala Aquifer Program, granted the funds to a group led by Chuck West, the director of the CASNR Water Center and the Thornton Distinguished Chair in the Department of Plant and Soil Science, according to the news release.
West is working with many people from the Department of Plant and Soil Science, according to the news release, including professor Mark Burow and assistant professors Lindsey Slaughter, Wenxuan Guo, Sanjit Deb and Sukbir Singh.
In addition, West is working with Larry Combest Chair and professor Darren Hudson, Ryan Williams, an associate professor, and Donna McCallister, a research assistant professor from the Department of Agriculture and Applied Economics.
Tech and the CASNR Water Center have a long research history regarding the Ogallala Aquifer, according to the news release.
In 2013, the Ogallala Aquifer Program awarded this research team the USDA’s Secretary’s Honor Award in the Enhancing Vitality and Quality of Life in Rural America category, according to the news release.
In addition, in 2016, West led a group of Tech researchers that was part of a $2.4 million study out of Colorado State University, according to the news release. The study focused on the sustainability of the Ogallala Aquifer.
Since 2003, the Ogallala Aquifer Program has awarded Texas Tech, among other institutions, and the USDA Agricultural Research stations in Lubbock and Bushland with grants, according to the news release.
Currently, West’s research group’s main study is on water efficiency practices on the Great Plains located above the Ogallala Aquifer, according to the news release. The aquifer is an important source of irrigation for both livestock and crops.
The Ogallala Aquifer stretches from Midland-Odessa to eastern New Mexico through eight additional states until reaching South Dakota, according to the news release. It is responsible for about 30 percent of the United States' crop and animal production.
This source of fresh water, which is used for both agriculture and domestic purposes, is declining, according to the news release. More than 90 percent of the pumped water from the Ogallala Aquifer is used for irrigation.
The new funds will contribute to further research regarding economic and policy issues on groundwater use, vineyard irrigation scheduling, the use of prickly pear as a forage crop and soil health under cover crops, according to the news release.
The funds also go toward new research efforts, according to the news release. These include precision irrigation and whether biochar, a type of charcoal that can enhance soil, should be added to soil to increase cucumber and sweet corn crop’s efficiency when using water.
The aquifer is a major contributor to U.S. agriculture, a multi-billion-dollar industry, according to the news release. It presents many employment opportunities and supports much of the revenue within West Texas.
