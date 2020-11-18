Texas Tech enters the 2020-21 season with a roster that has seen a lot of turnover from a year before.
Guard Jahmi’us Ramsey entered the NBA Draft after leading Tech in scoring last season. Guard Davide Moretti accepted an offer to for Olimpia Milano, an Italian professional basketball team in the Lega Basket Serie A.
Tech also graduated both of their seniors, guard Chris Clarke and forward T.J. Holyfield, after they came to the program as graduate transfers.
The Red Raiders also lost forward Andrei Savrasov and center Russel Tchewa to the transfer portal. Tchewa transferred to the University of South Florida, while Savrasov now plays at Georgia Southern University. Former Red Raider assistant coach Brian Burg is entering his first season as head coach at Georgia Southern.
Tech will look to bounce back from an 18-13 season, the team’s fewest wins since Chris Beard’s first season as head coach in 2016-17.
Guards
The centerpiece of the guard rotation is junior Kyler Edwards. Edwards has played 1031 more minutes as a Red Raider than anyone else on the roster, according to Sports Reference.
Edwards was one of only five players in the Big 12 last season who had at least 350 points, 90 assists and 120 rebounds, according to ESPN. After averaging 3.1 assists per game last season, he will look to find ways to get his teammates involved in the offense.
Tech acquired two junior guards by way of the transfer portal this offseason: Mac McClung from Georgetown and Jamarius Burton from Wichita State.
McClung is coming off a sophomore season where he averaged 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, according to ESPN. He scored a season-high 33 points against Oklahoma State last year in early December.
After initially declaring for the NBA Draft, McClung withdrew his name from consideration and entered the NCAA transfer portal. He would announce his decision to transfer to Tech just four days after junior guard Davide Moretti accepted an offer to play professional basketball in Italy.
McClung’s waiver for immediate eligibility was approved by the NCAA on Oct. 30.
Burton is coming off a sophomore season where he led Wichita State in assists and was second on the team in points, according to ESPN. He distributes the ball with ease and involves his teammates in the offense.
In his first season as a Shocker, Burton broke the Wichita State record for total assists by a freshman with 126, according to WSU Athletics.
Burton has received a waiver for immediate eligibility by the NCAA but is currently undecided if he will play or redshirt the season.
The Red Raiders return sophomore guard Terrence Shannon Jr. after a promising freshman campaign. After averaging 9.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game last season, Shannon was selected to the Big 12 All-Freshman team, according to Tech Athletics.
Despite shooting 82.9 percent from the free-throw line last season, Shannon only shot 25.7 percent on three-point attempts last season, according to ESPN. He overcomes the low shooting percentage with high-flying drives to the basket.
The Red Raiders also return defensive-minded players such as redshirt sophomore Kevin McCullar and redshirt junior Avery Benson.
Benson had a career game against the number one ranked Louisville Cardinals last season. In that game, he scored a game-high ten points off the bench while getting two blocks and one steal in the process, according to ESPN.
McCullar started the final six games of the season last year. During that stretch he averaged 10.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game, according to ESPN.
Clarence Nadolny is coming off a freshman season where he played a reserve role for the Red Raiders. Nadolny averaged 6.1 minutes per game and had a game-high nine points against Houston Baptist, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders have three incoming freshmen guards.
Nimari Burnett is the highest rated recruit in Tech history as a five-star prospect, according to Tech Athletics. He is also the first McDonald’s All-American in school history.
Burnett is a combo guard who can play on and off the ball. 247Sports’ National Basketball Analyst Brian Snow has complimented his passing ability, scoring around the basket and shooting from three-point range.
Micah Peavy is the third-highest rated recruit in school history, according to 247Sports. Peavy comes from Duncanville High School, where he was teammates with former Red Raider Jahmi’us Ramsey.
247Sports’ Director of Basketball Scouting Jerry Meyer says Peavy’s strength on offense is scoring off the bounce and around the basket.
Chibuzo Agbo Jr. comes to the program from San Diego, California. Agbo is a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports.
Agbo averaged 22 points per game as a senior last season, according to Tech Athletics. Josh Gershon, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, compliments his versatility on defense and three-point shooting.
Forwards
Senior Marcus Santos-Silva transfers to Tech after playing three seasons with the VCU Rams. He is immediately eligible after graduating this summer.
Santos-Silva averaged 12.8 points and 8.6 rebounds per game last season, according to ESPN. He finished with the fourth most total rebounds and sixteenth most total points in the Atlantic 10 Conference last season, according to Sports Reference.
He scored a season-high 26 points against George Mason last season, according to ESPN. His season-high in rebounds last season came against Saint Francis (PA), where he brought in 18 rebounds.
The Red Raiders return two forwards who spent last season redshirting: freshman Tyreek Smith and sophomore Joel Ntambwe.
Smith medically redshirted last season after breaking his foot during the preseason. He began practicing towards the end of last season but did not see game time.
As a senior at Trinity Christian High School in Cedar Hill, Smith averaged 17.9 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game, according to Tech Athletics.
Ntambwe redshirted last season after not being granted a waiver for immediate eligibility by the NCAA. Ntambwe transferred to Tech after playing one season at UNLV.
During his freshmen season at UNLV, Ntambwe started all 31 games and averaged 11.8 points per game, according to Tech Athletics. He was also a 38.6 percent three-point shooter, according to ESPN.
Freshman Vladislav Goldin comes to Tech after playing one year of prep basketball in the United States. Goldin has also played for the Russian U18 and U19 National Teams.
Standing at 7 feet and 1 inch tall, he is the tallest Red Raider on the roster.
