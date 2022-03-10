Women’s and gender studies visiting professor, Leslie Sotomayor, was living in Erie, Pennsylvania during the COVID-19 pandemic when she created the large work of art pictured above named “Gritos.”
“This is one of the pieces from that timeframe that I worked on and the conversations I was having with myself, with my daughter in my studio, with my friends about the things that we were dealing with, that we were experiencing, that we were grappling with. I was thinking a lot about my roots,” Sotomayor said.
Sotomayor said at the time she was also working on a series of paintings inspired by her father’s maternal lineage.
“Writing this book manuscript, I was reflecting on my notes that I had taken when one of my students a few years ago shared her testimonio about her grandmother and it gave me pause, and
I was theorizing about my own experiences and testimonios,” Sotomayor said. “I was thinking a lot about my grandmother from my father’s side.”
Sotomayor said she had started doing research on the Taíno indigenous people from the Caribbean, specifically in Puerto Rico where her grandmother is from; Utuado, Puerto Rico “Our people have so often times, and continue to be targeted for genocide and erasure in our history and contemporary issues in so many different ways,” Sotomayor said. “I was grappling with all of that and I was doing this research and talking to different historians and spiritual tribe chiefs while I was creating this piece so there was a lot of pain in that process. That is one of the things that I was feeling when I was working on this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.