With regards to women’s fashion; mind your business. Fashion for a long time has been a form of communication and expression. Men and women both use it to represent themselves. Women though have always had unnecessary commentary with regards to their fashion choices.
To put it simply, people need to mind their business when it comes to women’s fashion choices. That goes for women in the workforce, women that are mothers and especially college students.
This should go without saying, but still as society women are being discriminated based on what they wear. It does not even matter the occasion; women will still be criticized. It may be too flashy or not flashy enough.
Whatever the case may be, the commentary needs to be put to rest. You have heard probably before, but women do not dress up for anyone else but themselves. How a woman dresses herself is her way of expression.
Yes, there is a time and a place for certain attire, but in general, how a woman dresses herself is no one’s business than her own.
This statement goes for any type of dress. If a woman wants to wear something revealing, let it be. If she does not, let her be. The great thing about being in a liberated country is that we can choose whatever we want to wear.
College is a time of self discovery. That means fashion decisions change from high school to college and college to adulthood. The buffer between high school and adulthood is college and in that time, freedom to do whatever is encouraged.
So it should not matter what someone is wearing to class when the greater accomplishment is that they’re getting their degree. For long enough, women have been told what to do in order to fit a standard, but that is no longer the case.
Women are expanding as a community and growing their skills. How they dress is the least of problems people should have. School dress codes are enforced at such a young age. So when finally in college, women can have the freedom to dress however they please. Unfortunately, then there are rude comments from the peanut gallery.
What people do not realize is that because of these restricting dress code mandates enforced in their childhood, women have always been targeted based on how they dress. It could even be said that because of how restricting it was to dress at a young age, women do not even feel comfortable wearing what they want now.
Now, in college, that power is in her hands. However she wants to dress to express herself and empower who she is, let it be.
Because of body types, culture and just blatant society, women already have these pressures on what they can and can’t wear. It is too much to deal with all those people on top of the people you are surrounded with at school.
It is a simple action that can be taken by students in this community. People’s choices should not affect you and especially what women wear. It does nothing to or for you. Go along about your day.
That speaks for game day outfits, what a woman wears to class or even work. Whatever she wants to wear to feel confident, do not be the person to ruin it for her. What a woman wears is for her.
What is encouraged is to compliment a woman if she is wearing something you like. By all means, boost the confidence of a woman. It takes courage sometimes for a woman to wear what she actually wants. Go ahead and give that compliment and move along.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.