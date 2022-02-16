When the stands fill up at a basketball game, the crowd is rowdy, loud and excited to be there. Often, at mens games, the stands fill up to capacity. However, women’s games are a completely different story.
Texas Tech students are more attracted to watching a men’s basketball game than they are to a women’s, which is absurd. Being a young woman myself, I have grown up surrounded by equality talk.
I have always been told how men are paid more, more likely to be hired and receive more support in many different aspects of life. Whether it is the workplace, education or sporting events, women are not equal to men, and they truly never have been. Men are preferred for jobs, yet I have never really understood why. Women deserve equal pay, opportunities, rights and recognition that men already receive.
Women work just as hard as men do when it comes to playing basketball, and they deserve the same support. Practices, games and overall effort is the same for women as it is for men. They practice every day of the week, travel for games and handle their classes as a student athlete.
Being a student athlete comes with a crazy amount of stress. Those students have to learn how to manage their busy schedule with classes, social life and their sport. If they are working the same amount and doing the exact same things, each gender should receive the same support.
I have been a witness to this action. When the men’s basketball team played the University of Texas, students camped out for three nights in hopes of getting a good seat. The student section was packed full, and the record for how many people in the United Supermarkets Arena was broken.
However, when the women’s Tech basketball team played Texas, not nearly as many students showed up. The stands were not near as full and the atmosphere was not near as loud, despite the fact that it was the same two teams playing each other.
Students may blame this on the fact that everyone wanted front row seats to see former coach Chris Beard in the USA again, but it truly goes so much deeper than that. Even if the roles were reversed and we lost a women’s coach the way we did Beard, students would have never put in the same amount of effort because they all think, who wants to attend a women’s game?
The women’s Tech basketball team is 9-14 this season, and I believe this is because of their lack of support. They know they do not have a fan base, and they know another loss will not affect anyone but themselves. It is hard to work so hard for what you want yet lack support from your peers.
In high school, as an athlete it always flabbergasted me when no one would be at our basketball games, yet the stands would be packed when the boys played. It is not that women are unathletic or boring to watch, the student body simply just does not care.
Truthfully, the lack of fans in the stands was hurtful to me. Parents wouldn’t come, the boy’s team would sit in the locker room until they began to warm up and even other players would not pay attention on the bench. However, we were putting in just as many practice hours, if not more, than the men’s team. We may not have been as athletically inclined, but we worked so hard for every win we received.
The Texas Tech High Riders have the right idea. The High Riders are a spirit organization that was created to support women’s athletics. They attend games, ring the victory bells and cheer at every game, just like the Saddle Tramps.
If the entire student body acted the way the High Riders do, women’s athletics would have support.
However, people support women’s athletics like volleyball, cheer and tennis. If a sport is specifically made for women to play, people will attend and watch. If there is an opportunity for students to watch men playing a sport over women playing a sport, students will choose men. Students believe that men are more athletic, stronger and faster, which makes them more enjoyable to watch perform.
Honestly, the discrimination in sports goes far beyond just the support system they receive. According to the Women’s Sports Foundation, colleges only spend 24 percent of their athletic budget on female athletics, as well as only 33 percent of scholarship budgets. I truly cannot say why that is, but colleges are mistreating women in athletics.
In the NBA, the average salary in 2021 was $7 million, whereas in the WNBA, the average salary was only $80,000. Women suffer during sports when it comes to finances and support. They are in the exact same profession, but are receiving different pay.
Women should receive the same funding, fans and overall support as men do when it comes to athletics. The Tech student body should begin to attend women’s games and be just as rowdy as they are at the men’s.
