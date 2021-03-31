A positive change that Texas Tech brought to their students was the introduction of wellness days. They originally intended to be a replacement for a week-long spring break and the overall purpose for them has been extremely successful.
Just when schoolwork was getting too much to manage, a wellness weekend was around the corner to ease the stress. Whether that be a canceled day of school on Friday or Monday. Instead of a normal weekend, three days were given to students to get ahold of their bearings.
These weekends should become normal after the pandemic. Every month or even every other month, a three-day weekend for mental health is needed regardless of a pandemic or not.
The pandemic has brought attention to college students and their well-being and recognizing that our mindsets are not just focused on school. While we wish that was the case, real-world problems seep into our everyday lives. The pandemic being one of them.
The future prevails in fall 2021 the pandemic will no longer be as much of occupancy in our lives. However, the pandemic should not be the only excuse to give students a deserved break.
Some holidays come and go every year, but those are stressful. Christmas and Thanksgiving break can only be enjoyed after exams are taken and hoping you did well on those tests. Without those factors, the season becomes less joyful and more mournful for your college grades.
These holidays should still be implemented but additional weekends should be as well. Students need to recover from busy weeks or simply need to see family for a quick trip in between semesters. College already makes it difficult to do so when tests, homework or projects are given every week.
For students to succeed and show their full potential, Tech needs to continue the distribution of wellness days. With them, no one can truly burn out. Wellness days become recovery days, healing days and self-awareness days.
If they are so randomly placed throughout the academic year, it allows students to breathe and not worry about exams or projects that are typically due at the end of each semester.
While they were given to compensate for the cancellation of a true weeklong spring break, spring break and the wellness days each month should continue.
Tech made the wellness days appear more attractive than a typical spring break. By the Student Government Association handing out self-care items, giving student discounts to local restaurants and providing activities to do on the wellness day.
That was the case for each wellness day we had each month. Those gifts or incentives are little but made a huge impact on the Tech community.
By continuing these wellness days, students will not be mentally exhausted early in the semester. Even without a pandemic occurring, there are still daily obstacles students are forced to deal with.
Wellness days can aid and support students. Even if a wellness day is not spent with other individuals, it is important to remember that they provide solitude.
According to the safe college’s website, suicide is the second-highest cause of death among college students. Colleges can use their platform to prevent that statistic. Especially Tech with the implementation of wellness days.
Self-care is so crucial in college. With trying to balance life and school, students tend to forget how to take care of themselves. By providing wellness days, Tech would be supportive and allowing students to think about themselves.
At certain times, it is completely acceptable to be selfish. There tends to be a negative connotation with it, but when it comes to one’s health, being selfish is needed.
Tech was aware of the exhaustion students would have if there was not a spring break to look forward to. Tech should continue to be mindful and aware that mental health goes beyond a pandemic.
Wellness days would give students something to look forward to that is not a weeklong break, but a quick picker-upper. That weekend would let students recharge and carry on successfully through the semester without burnout.
Students are already taking an important step in their lives by being at university. In order to help students, feel encouraged and supported throughout their college career is for Tech to continue wellness days beyond the pandemic.
Three-day breaks every month are a small sacrifice when the overall outcome is better for the student’s wellbeing. After all, students are the reflection of the university. What Tech gives out to their students is reciprocated through their work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.