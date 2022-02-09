Across the globe, Feb. 14 is marked down as a special holiday for many. With origins dating back to the Middle Ages, Valentine’s Day gets its namesake from that of Saint Valentine. Although many stories vary around Saint Valentine and the holiday’s origins, Valentine’s Day has stood the test of time as a day that signifies the celebration of love.
Embodied by heart-shaped decorations and shrouds of pink and red, Valentine’s Day has become a huge target for capitalism, relying on consumers to purchases gifts for their sweethearts and loved ones.
Many companies bombard with romantic ads and antics that highlight couples. This modern take on Valentine’s Day targets couples with the intentions to profit from the mass amount of spending done on Valentine’s Day for gifts and other romantic gestures. However, this tends to ignore those without significant others, even creating a sub-culture of shame for single people for not having someone to spend money on.
The negative narrative around single people on Valentine’s creates a cynical reaction by this group, rather than encouraging self-love and the appreciation of our other types of love.
Focusing on the aspect of self-love, Valentine’s Day should appeal as a reminder of the love and care we give to ourselves, recognizing that self-appreciation provides a healthy mentality contrasting from a lonely one.
According to a Forbes article published in January 2022, there has been a rising trend in young people who are not in relationships or are childless in the U.S. This includes uninterested individuals and those who seek other ventures, such as education and work, over a relationship.
This growing movement reflects deviates from tradition and improvements in economic and educational access.
The deviation from the traditional notion of settling down reveals a positive outcome for younger generations, with an increase of financially stable and educated groups.
According to the article, many young people are noting the importance in finding “the right one” and not rushing into relationships. Research shows young people believe that life should not be seen as better because of a relationship, moving away from the need to be partnered.
As society changes, partnerships and relationships are seen as choices rather than necessities, relating back to an improved societal well-being. The pressures of partnership are being alleviated by choice.
The freedom of single-hood appeals to younger people, with marriage and committed ties becoming a less-desired outcome.
Translating into a more productive society, the growth in choosing to stay single challenges ideas of romance and partnership. Introducing a culture of independence questions the purpose of Valentine’s Day and the desire to be in a relationship.
While Valentine’s Day-themed events and activities often cater to couples, self-care opportunities allow single individuals to indulge in the festivities of the holiday.
Moving toward a culture of empowering independence, singles are finding value in independence, straying away from the Valentine’s Day culture. Holidays like Singles Awareness Day, celebrated the day after Valentine’s, is a direct result from this shift into self-love.
Even more so, Single Awareness Day finds a spot among one of the biggest retail events in the world, revealing the potential monetary gain for companies among these holidays.
Furthermore, it is important to understand the repercussions of promoting co-dependent relationships. Valentine’s Day should cater to themes of self-love rather than emphasizing relationship co-dependence. This avoids shallow couplings and the toxicity of superficial partnerships.
Rather than criticizing people for being single, Valentine’s Day should encourage independence and love without needing a partner.
While Valentine’s Day is promoted to all conceptions of love, other kinds of love such as platonic and familial often get overlooked.
Creating positive perspectives of Valentine’s Day gives appreciation to the love all around, allowing people to celebrate the love from family and friends.
Giving love to family and friends should be a priority of Valentine’s Day, rather than only romantic love. Events like Galentine’s Day, where women celebrate among their female friends, growth in popularity among single women who appreciate platonic love among friends.
Whether celebrating with loved ones or by oneself, Valentine’s Day should be a time of self-love and self-care, giving an optimistic twist to the traditional holiday.
